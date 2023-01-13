Read full article on original website
MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
MPD: 4 suspects wanted in carjacking on The Highland Strip
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in a carjacking that took place on Highland Street on Jan. 1, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a carjacking at The Highland Strip located at 521 South Highland Street. The victim told officers that four men armed with handguns...
Driver says police didn’t respond to gunshot on 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis driver who believes he was the victim of an interstate shooting Monday afternoon says he’s angry police did nothing to find the shooter. “I think they would be interested in catching someone who is actively shooting at people,” said Mickey Burrell. Burrell said he was on 385 near Winchester when he […]
Bartlett officer hit by car at Cordova IHOP
UPDATE: The injured officer has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett Police officer was injured in the line of duty after being hit during a traffic stop on Germantown Parkway. Bartlett Police said an officer pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle on January 18 near […]
Bartlett Police officer struck by driver in stolen vehicle, say investigators
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett Police officer is recovering at home after investigators said he was hit by a driver in a stolen vehicle. Bartlett Police said an officer with the department’s uniformed patrol division was trying to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of North Germantown Pkwy.
Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
MPD: No evidence yet to suggest there's a serial killer in Memphis, despite rumors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Many Memphians have seen speculation growing online of a serial killer in the Westwood community. Several homicides in the area recently have people wondering what's fact and what's fiction. This TikTok video gaining traction has nearly 500,000 views, with a Westwood native worried about safety -...
Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle, arrest made
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett officer is recovering in the hospital following a police pursuit in the Wolfchase Galleria area Wednesday morning. Officers initiated a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of North Germantown Parkway. Police say during the pursuit, the suspect struck the officer with their vehicle and attempted to drive away. The suspect then crashed the stolen vehicle and fled. Police say the suspect was later placed into custody.
Memphis Police mourn death of retired MPD K9 'Blek'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are mourning the death of a retired K9 dog that served 11 years with the department. MPD said K9 ‘Blek’ passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Born in 2009, Blek began service with MPD in 2011, partnered with Officer L. Howell. MPD...
Suspect on the run after shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a shooting in the Hollywood area that left one man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. Police say that at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Peres Avenue near the railroad...
One found dead, 2 hurt in Berclair house; cause ‘unknown’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and two others were taken to a hospital from a Berclair home early Wednesday, but Memphis police have few details on what happened. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a house on Hillmont Avenue, near Macon and Covington Pike, roping it off with crime scene tape. A […]
Man found with meth, Xanax, stealing tools: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who was found with 401.5 grams of marijuana, 8.1 grams of meth, 211 Xanax pills, a loaded magazine with 223 rounds and much more on Monday. According to MPD, around 3 a.m. January 16, officers saw a Kia Optima sitting at a Mobil gas station on Mt. […]
Man robs Memphis Quick Check cashier at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frightening moments were caught on camera when a robber pointed a gun at a cashier and demanded money. Memphis Police said the robbery took place at a Quick Check on Alcy Road around 8:40 p.m. on January 10, 2023. Security video shows a man dressed in...
Second suspect in murder of missing UofM nursing student arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department arrested a second man believed to be connected to the murder of Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis nursing student who was found dead with several gunshot wounds after he was reported missing on December 10, one day before his graduation. Cassius Bryant,...
Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman
HAYWOOD CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the husband of a missing woman on Wednesday. Kevin Watson will be charged with first-degree murder, says Sheriff Billy Garrett, but they are still looking for Britney Watson. HCSO says 34-year-old Britney went missing on Jan....
Cops Kill People: Tyre Nichols’ Death At Hands Of Memphis Police Sparks Angry Protests
Clearly, police officers don’t subscribe to the social media mantra “new year, new me” because there have only been 17 days in 2023 and they’re still on the same ol’ bulls**t. According to CNN, angry protests broke out in front a Memphis, Tennessee police station...
Suspect accused of cracking man’s skull with golf club appears in court; family, NAACP continue to seek justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been just over a month after a Memphis man was assaulted at a Whitehaven golf course. The leader of the local NAACP Memphis Chapter and Mark Coleman’s family say they want justice. Following a nearly two-hour long wait, Wesley Caldwell, the man charged...
Woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl
MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence. On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Byhalia woman has been charged after police say she came over to her 97-year-old grandmother’s house drunk and attacked her. Police say that just after midnight on Jan. 10, officers responded to the woman’s home in East Memphis. There, she told officers that...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on Mount Moriah Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting on Mount Moriah Road Extended, police say. Officers responded to the scene across from Mount Moriah Terrace near the East End Skating Center Tuesday evening. One man was pronounced dead on the scene.
