Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 4 suspects wanted in carjacking on The Highland Strip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in a carjacking that took place on Highland Street on Jan. 1, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a carjacking at The Highland Strip located at 521 South Highland Street. The victim told officers that four men armed with handguns...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver says police didn’t respond to gunshot on 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis driver who believes he was the victim of an interstate shooting Monday afternoon says he’s angry police did nothing to find the shooter. “I think they would be interested in catching someone who is actively shooting at people,” said Mickey Burrell. Burrell said he was on 385 near Winchester when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett officer hit by car at Cordova IHOP

UPDATE: The injured officer has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett Police officer was injured in the line of duty after being hit during a traffic stop on Germantown Parkway. Bartlett Police said an officer pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle on January 18 near […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle, arrest made

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett officer is recovering in the hospital following a police pursuit in the Wolfchase Galleria area Wednesday morning. Officers initiated a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of North Germantown Parkway. Police say during the pursuit, the suspect struck the officer with their vehicle and attempted to drive away. The suspect then crashed the stolen vehicle and fled. Police say the suspect was later placed into custody.
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect on the run after shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a shooting in the Hollywood area that left one man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. Police say that at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Peres Avenue near the railroad...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead, 2 hurt in Berclair house; cause ‘unknown’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and two others were taken to a hospital from a Berclair home early Wednesday, but Memphis police have few details on what happened. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a house on Hillmont Avenue, near Macon and Covington Pike, roping it off with crime scene tape. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found with meth, Xanax, stealing tools: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who was found with 401.5 grams of marijuana, 8.1 grams of meth, 211 Xanax pills, a loaded magazine with 223 rounds and much more on Monday. According to MPD, around 3 a.m. January 16, officers saw a Kia Optima sitting at a Mobil gas station on Mt. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman

HAYWOOD CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the husband of a missing woman on Wednesday. Kevin Watson will be charged with first-degree murder, says Sheriff Billy Garrett, but they are still looking for Britney Watson. HCSO says 34-year-old Britney went missing on Jan....
WJTV 12

Woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl

MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.  On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
MARION, AR
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on Mount Moriah Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting on Mount Moriah Road Extended, police say. Officers responded to the scene across from Mount Moriah Terrace near the East End Skating Center Tuesday evening. One man was pronounced dead on the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN

