BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett officer is recovering in the hospital following a police pursuit in the Wolfchase Galleria area Wednesday morning. Officers initiated a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of North Germantown Parkway. Police say during the pursuit, the suspect struck the officer with their vehicle and attempted to drive away. The suspect then crashed the stolen vehicle and fled. Police say the suspect was later placed into custody.

BARTLETT, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO