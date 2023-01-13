Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Browns’ Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) – Cleveland Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney apologized to DE Myles Garrett for his comments last week that were critical of the team.

Here’s his statement, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

“As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family. My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented. As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward.”

BEREA, OH – AUGUST 19: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns jokes with Myles Garrett #95 during a joint practice with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

In an interview with Cleveland.com , Clowney complained that the Browns were changing his assignment in games to give Garrett more favorable matchups.

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” Clowney said. “Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

“I don’t even think (Garrett) notices,” Clowney said of the position switches. “I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault. It’s just B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin revealed that Clowney refused to play on any down other than third in the Oct. 23 game at Baltimore. He was benched for the first series the following week against Cincinnati for his behavior.

Clowney had 2.0 sacks this season compared to 9.0 last season. Garrett had 16.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told cleveland.com .

Garrett responded last week.

“This is our team,” Garrett said. “He’s my brother. He’s my teammate and I wish we could have talked about this man-to-man and to us as coaches as well. Could have sat us all down and had just a conversation and that would’ve probably been the way I would’ve handled it.”

Asked if he would welcome Clowney back at any point, Garrett said: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”

“If you feel like no one believes in you here,” Garrett said, “then go where you feel like you’re wanted and loved and appreciated.”

Clowney re-signed as a free agent for $11 million with the Browns in May. The Browns sent him home before the season’s final practice.

The Browns were 7-10 on the season.

