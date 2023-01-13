Nicholas A. Volovsek, 43, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly from a medical emergency on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center. A gathering for family and friends will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Please feel free to dress casual as that would have been Nick’s wish. The service will be live streamed on www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Bakerville Sports Bar and Grill.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO