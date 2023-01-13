ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder Robbie Bachman dies at 69

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Robbie Bachman with the band Bachman Turner Overdrive on stage at the Hammersmith Apollo, London, May 3rd 1975. Bachman died at the age of 69, his family said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022. David Redfern, Redferns

The brother who provided the beat behind such 70s hits from the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive as "Takin' Care of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet," has died.

News of the passing of Robbie Bachman, at age 69, was posted on Twitter Thursday by his brother, Randy Bachman.

“Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side," he posted. "Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

No cause of death was mentioned.

Jeff Beck: He was a guitar god – but he was also human. Here’s what happened when I met him.

Lisa Marie Presley: The only child of Elvis, dies at 54 after a brief hospitalization

After leaving the Guess Who in 1970, singer/guitarist Randy Bachman formed the band, originally called Brave Belt, with his brother Robbie, bass player C.F. "Fred" Turner and singer/guitarist Chad Allan, another former member of the Guess Who, according to Allmusic.com .

After becoming Bachman Turner Overdrive in 1973 – and the inclusion of another Bachman brother, Tim, for a time – the Winnipeg-based band landed two hits in 1974 from their album "Bachman-Turner Overdrive II": "Let It Ride" and "Taking Care of Business."

Third album "Not Fragile," released in August 1974, spawned "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Roll On Down the Highway."

Randy Bachman left the band in 1977 for a solo career and BTO disbanded two years later. The group reunited in 1983 without Robbie Bachman, who would return in in 1988, according to Rolling Stone.

Drummer Robbie Bachman from Canadian group Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) performs live on stage at the New Fillmore East in New York in December 1974. Bachman died at the age of 69, his family said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022. Fin Costello, Redferns

The band, which continued to tour in various formations as BTO and Bachman-Turner Overdrive for many years, was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

Randy Bachman holds the Juno as Robbie Bachman videotapes a closeup of the trophy after being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Winnipeg, Sunday, March 30, 2014. John Woods, AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder Robbie Bachman dies at 69

Delphi 1
5d ago

Saw BTO at SIU-Carbondale, Illinois in 1975 with my favourite cousin, Rabbit. They were fantastic and REALLY LOUD as I recall! 2023 is starting off painful. First, the illustrious Jeff Beck passes & now Robbie Bachman. All gone to join that Great Gig in the Sky!!!

Harold Brooks
5d ago

r.i.p. unbelievable 2023 seems like it's going to be even worse than 2022. sad

American Eagle 2
5d ago

lot of good memories listening to them when I was younger God bless him he will be missed very much hopefully we'll be able to catch him on the other side BTO rocks

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

