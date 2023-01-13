Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
9-Year-Old Girl Shreds Through 22 Tool Songs in Massive Guitar Medley: Watch
Learning 22 Tool songs is a heck of a feat for any aspiring guitar player. Performing them as one 20-minute continuous jam is even more impressive — especially if you’re only nine years old. Young Maya Neelakantan is becoming a fixture on Heavy Consequence for her ability to...
Kreator and Sepultura Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour
Kreator and Sepultura are joining forces for the “Klash of the Titans” 2023 North American co-headlining tour. The thrash pioneers will be supported by Death Angel and Spirit World on the month-long run. Dates kick off May 12th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and run through June 10th in New York City.
The National Tease LP9, Two New Songs, Collabs with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens
The National have dropped a teaser and a whole lit class’ worth of clues for their ninth studio album and follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find. Over on the band’s Instagram page, they shared a link to AmericanMary.com/LP9, where users are greeted with a prompt for a password. Enter the words EVIL FOREBODINGS, and you’ll be greeted with an altered version of the first pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Instead of a letter to Mrs. Saville, this missive is addressed to Mrs. Bridgers, while the name Margaret has been replaced with Taylor, and “our good Uncle Thomas” has given way to “our good Uncle Sufjan.”
Every Flaming Lips Album Ranked From Worst to Best
This feature originally ran in 2013 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of Wayne Coyne’s spongy, gooey mind.
Song of the Week: Miley Cyrus Can Buy Herself “Flowers,” Thank You Very Much
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Miley Cyrus brings a little disco moment to the beach.
Kings of Leon’s 10 Best Songs
This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. You can draw a line in the sand of many musicians’ careers, a turning point where their sound changed completely. It’s a shift that usually gains a stadium of new fans while losing a club of old ones. Enter Kings of Leon and 2008’s Only by the Night. The album’s FM-friendly singles, “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” catapulted the Nashville family into sports arenas and festivals everywhere — yet the divide between fans grew far and wide.
Slipknot Fan Margot Robbie Shuts Down Cate Blanchett’s Metal Mockery
Margot Robbie has long professed her love for heavy metal, so she was having none of it when fellow actress Cate Blanchett seemed to mock the music genre during a joint talk-show appearance. It’s no secret that Robbie is a huge metal fan, as she cited Slipknot and Bullet for...
TAEYANG of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS Are a Whole “VIBE” on New Single: Stream
It’s one of the most high-profile K-pop collaborations of all time: BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG has recruited Jimin of BTS for his vibrant new throwback single, “VIBE.”. The track marks TAEYANG’s first new solo release since his 2017 album White Night, as the vocalist and dancer went on to complete his time in the South Korean military in 2018. BIGBANG returned as a group in 2022 with the warmly received ballad “Still Life.”
Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry Perform “Man in the Box” with Alice in Chains Tribute Band: Watch
Can you imagine playing in a cover band, only to be joined onstage by two real-life rock stars? That’s just what happened in Nashville earlier this week. Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale and multi-platinum rocker Chris Daughtry took the stage with an Alice in Chains tribute band at a local venue, performing a rousing rendition of “Man in the Box.”
Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Rob Lowe sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dog Gone. The new Netflix movie follows a young man and his beloved dog after they are separated on the Appalachian Trail, and the desperate search undertaken by the man his father to find the pup before it’s too late.
Yukihiro Takahashi, of Yellow Magic Orchestra, Dead at 70
Yukihiro Takahashi, co-founding member, drummer, and lead vocalist of the influential Japanese group Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died at the age of 70. According to local media reports, Takahashi passed away from brain cancer. Takahashi co-founded Yellow Magic Orchestra alongside Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono in 1978. The group is...
Tony Hawk and Goldfinger Perform Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Soundtrack Staple “Superman”: Watch
In one of the best trick combos ever pulled, Goldfinger brought out Tony Hawk to perform “Superman,” their standout single that appeared on the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game soundtrack. The skateboarding legend joined the veteran ska band on-stage at their show in Anaheim, California...
15 Rising Artists to Watch in 2023
There are rising artists, and then there are rising artists that we can’t get enough of, to the point that we wonder, “Where have you been all our lives?” Each year, a handful of musicians become deserving household names — last year, we placed bets on artists who continue to swirl around 2023 festival lineups, like Wet Leg, Yard Act, and PinkPantheress.
Destroyer’s Dan Bejar Announces 2023 Solo Tour
Dan Bejar has announced a run of solo tour dates in support of his lovely 2022 Destroyer album, LABYRINTHITIS. Bejar will kick off the trek April 28th in Milwaukee, hitting thirteen cities between the midwest and east coast before wrapping up May 12th in Woodstock, New York. Along the way, he’ll be supported by The Reds, Pinks, and Purples. Check out the full itinerary below.
Pedro the Lion Announces 2023 Tour for Anniversaries of Control, It’s Hard to Find a Friend
Dave Bazan has announced a massive 2023 tour honoring the anniversaries of two seminal Pedro the Lion albums, where he’ll celebrate 25 years of It’s Hard to Find a Friend and 20 years of Control. The 38-date trek kicks off in Omaha on April 11th, taking in big...
Bayonne Announces New Album Temporary Time, Shares “Right Thing”: Stream
Austin electronic artist Bayonne has announced his third studio album, Temporary Time. The LP is out May 26th via Nettwerk, and along with the news, he’s shared first single “Right Thing.”. “To me the overall narrative of Temporary Time is the events following my Dad’s cancer diagnosis in...
Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV+
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the Apple TV+ animated short-film adaptation of his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse.
