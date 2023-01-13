ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom will be one of Disney's fastest coasters

By Kelly McCarthy
It's a new year, which means new attractions are racing into Walt Disney World , with one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park opening this spring.

TRON Lightcycle / Run will officially open April 4 in Magic Kingdom, inspired by the hit 2010 Disney film "TRON: Legacy"

The new attraction is set up to mimic the dazzling visual display from the movie's lightcycle battle and picks up with the main character Sam Flynn who has "opened a second gateway into a digital realm called the Grid," Disney Parks announced .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gEXy_0kDr2cRm00
Disney - PHOTO: TRON Lightcycle Run will officially open in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort on April 4, 2023.

The first "portal" the character created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run, which opened there in 2016.

Upon entering the line at Magic Kingdom, guests will feel as if they have been digitized and are transported to "the Grid" for a special Lightcycle race.

Riders are on Team Blue vying against the Grid’s "menacing Programs," Team Orange. The goal is to race through eight Energy Gates first to secure victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhOEk_0kDr2cRm00
Disney - PHOTO: TRON Lightcycle Run will officially open in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort on April 4, 2023.

According to Walt Disney World, this will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

Ahead of the opening, cast members have been invited to enter the Grid during special previews. Annual Passholders and eligible Disney Vacation Club Members will eventually be granted early preview opportunities as well.

