Who is Bianca Censori, the Yeezy architectural designer who reportedly 'wed' Kanye West

By Palmer Haasch
 5 days ago
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File

  • Kanye West reportedly wed Bianca Censori in a private and unofficial ceremony recently.
  • Censori is an architectural designer at Yeezy, according to a LinkedIn profile matching her description.
  • She also started her own jewelry brand while she was a student in Melbourne.

Recent reports have romantically linked Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, with TMZ reporting Friday that the pair had symbolically wed without a marriage certificate in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Representatives for Ye did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment to confirm the news.

While Censori hasn't been in the spotlight in the same way as Ye's more high-profile exes, Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian, the pair were spotted together on Monday at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California. In photos taken by TMZ that day, Ye was sporting a new ring on his left-hand ring finger.

The reported "wedding" comes just two months after West finalized his divorce from Kardashian .

Here's everything you need to know about Censori and her connection to Ye.

Censori is an architectural designer at Yeezy

According to Censori's LinkedIn account , she began working as an architectural designer at Yeezy in November 2020, and has worked full-time at the company for a little over two years.

Before that, she worked as a student architect and design consultant at DP Toscano Architects, an architectural firm in Collingwood, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia.

She previously ran a successful jewelry brand called Nylons

Censori started Nylons, a jewelry company, just after she finished high school, she told i-D in 2016. The brand, she said, started when she started "playing around with mesh" and making chokers.

She began the company while studying at the University of Melbourne, where she pursued both undergraduate and graduate degrees in architecture. The business served as a "creative outlet" while Censori was in architecture school., but appears to no longer be operating.

She's also a visual artist.

In 2022, Censori appeared in a group show called "Vital Pleasures" at the Australian gallery It's Nice Inside. She and fellow artist Tanil Raif produced a sculptural piece of a woman bent over, seemingly covered in vines . In December, she and Raif again collaborated on a sculpture for Miami Art Week .

Censori's social media appears to have vanished

Page Six reported that Censori's Instagram account was deactivated around the same time that reports about a marriage to Ye emerged. Prior to that point, however, the outlet reported that she had approximately 16,500 followers.

Kanye West arrives at the Balenciaga show on May 22, 2022 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images

Ye released a song that appears to reference Censori in December 2022

NME reported in December 2022 that  dropped an original song that sampled the Alex Jones interview in which he praised Hitler , and also referenced some of his recent controversies and antisemitic remarks. Ye shared the song on Instagram on December 7, 2022, per NME, but the post has since been deleted.

The caption of the song, which sampled the 1973 Donny Hathaway track "Someday We'll All Be Free," appeared to reference Censori.

"Censori overload," the caption read, a play on the term "sensory overload." "The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body."

According to Page Six, one of the lyrics of the song reads, "And the Bible said, 'I can't have any more sex 'til marriage."

Read the original article on Insider

