North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper attends Martin Luther King Jr. event to honor state employee

Monday is the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Junior, but some community events are starting as early as today.

"We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience." That is part of a famous quote from MLK and the theme today for the NC State Employees observance program that just kicked off.

Governor Roy Cooper joined other local leaders including Michael Regan to speak and present the John R. Larkins Award.

It is to honor a state employee who demonstrates extraordinary commitment to equality in the workplace and dedication to improving local communities through volunteerism and community service.

This is only one of the many MLK events that go through the weekend and on the holiday next Monday: