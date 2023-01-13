ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

2 arrested for murder of 19-year-old man: Bryan police

By Joel Leal, Doug Myers
 5 days ago
Two men have been jailed in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of a 19-year-old Bryan man.

Arrested were Armando Martin Mejia, 21, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23, both of Bryan, police said in a social media post.

Police say they found David Lopez inside a residence in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue. The teen had been shot — and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

The Bryan Police Department is actively investigating a homicide.

Officers have been dispatched to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on reports of a homicide, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

No further details are available at this time.

