2 arrested for murder of 19-year-old man: Bryan police
Two men have been jailed in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of a 19-year-old Bryan man.
Arrested were Armando Martin Mejia, 21, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23, both of Bryan, police said in a social media post.
Police say they found David Lopez inside a residence in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue. The teen had been shot — and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
The Bryan Police Department is actively investigating a homicide.
Officers have been dispatched to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on reports of a homicide, according to the Bryan Police Department.
Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.
No further details are available at this time.
Comments / 1