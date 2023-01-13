ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins

Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic

Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms

The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It’s a $500 Fine

Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes. Only In Your State, a popular Louisiana Facebook Page recently posted a few interesting, some odd, facts and laws about Louisiana. One includes a law that states, "If you order a pizza for someone else without letting them know first, it is illegal and will incur a fine of $500".
LOUISIANA STATE
Progress Being Made at Old Zoë’s Location as Lafayette Foodies Speculate What’s Next in River Ranch

There are a lot of ways to describe Lafayette and the things that we love, but new restaurants will always have a home at the top of the list. I can tell you that I always love writing about restaurants opening as opposed to when I have to write about them closing. I can also tell you that no matter how stacked we are with amazing local restaurants and more than our share of chain options, Lafayette will always give a new restaurant a shot.
LAFAYETTE, LA
DIY Homemade Windshield Washer Fluid That Works Best in Louisiana’s Climate

Like everything else these days, the cost of windshield washer fluid at your local auto store is rising. And many don't really work all that well during Louisiana's hot summers, mild winters and the dreadful lovebug season. YourMechanic.com has one of the simplest, safest and most inexpensive hot-weather DIY windshield washer fluid recipes that you can make yourself.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette Police Respond to Incident on Moss Street After Two Teens Shot, Suspect Fled Scene

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene in the 2300 block of Moss Street after two teenagers were reportedly shot and a suspect has fled the scene. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police department did confirm that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are currently in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.
LAFAYETTE, LA
A New Japanese Restaurant is Coming to Lafayette

Lafayette is getting another restaurant in the Ambassador Town Center. This new Teppanyaki restaurant is called Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi and yes it is coming to the area around Costco. Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi will be at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Spring Farm Road. And will be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Want to Live Longer? Move Out of Lafayette

According to a new study, Lafayette, Louisiana ranks low on the list of metro areas in the United States with a long life expectancy. According to Money Geek, data was collected from county and parish health rankings to put a Metro Life Expectancy list together. The resulting lists shine a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
