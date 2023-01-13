Read full article on original website
Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day
Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins
Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
Report: Legislative Auditor Investigating Lafayette Consolidated Government
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - According to a report out today, the state's legislative auditor's office has started an investigation into Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Early Tuesday afternoon, The Current reported that the legislative auditor's office was in town and investigating the parish. The report also...
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms
The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
Mandeville Representative Richard Nelson Enters Louisiana Governor’s Race
MANDEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A new, fresh face is entering the race to be Louisiana's next governor with a message that it's time to replace "leaders who are stuck in the past." At the age of 36 years old, State Representative Richard Nelson of Mandeville has put his name...
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It’s a $500 Fine
Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes. Only In Your State, a popular Louisiana Facebook Page recently posted a few interesting, some odd, facts and laws about Louisiana. One includes a law that states, "If you order a pizza for someone else without letting them know first, it is illegal and will incur a fine of $500".
These Wipes Smell Exactly Like a Downtown Lafayette Business That’s About to Close
The building at 422 Rue Jefferson in downtown Lafayette has been an icon for nearly a century. The building was part of the legendary Abdallas clothing store that opened in 1933. Today, 422 Rue Jefferson has been home to a costume rental outlet for over three decades...and it smells exactly like Dude Wipes, mint chill fragrance.
1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
Progress Being Made at Old Zoë’s Location as Lafayette Foodies Speculate What’s Next in River Ranch
There are a lot of ways to describe Lafayette and the things that we love, but new restaurants will always have a home at the top of the list. I can tell you that I always love writing about restaurants opening as opposed to when I have to write about them closing. I can also tell you that no matter how stacked we are with amazing local restaurants and more than our share of chain options, Lafayette will always give a new restaurant a shot.
Crowley Murder Suspects Sought by Acadia Crime Stoppers
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are highlighting a shooting that happened on Monday, January 10 in hopes that someone will be able to identify who is responsible for the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Detectives say that around 10:30 that Monday night, two people were shot....
Old Dat Dog Building Getting New Tenant + New Discount Store Opening Soon in Lafayette
It's a seemingly never-ending cycle keeping up with the changes in the Lafayette business landscape. But we have information on two new tenants coming to the Hub City. First, we'll start downtown with the former Dat Dog building on the corner of Jefferson St and E Cypress St. The business...
Haughton Representative Wants National Motto “In God We Trust” Displayed in Every Louisiana Classroom
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - State Representative Dodie Horton of Haughton wants to expand upon an existing Louisiana law to make our national motto "In God We Trust" more prevalent across the state. When Did "In God We Trust" Become The National Motto?. It was nearly 67 years ago on...
DIY Homemade Windshield Washer Fluid That Works Best in Louisiana’s Climate
Like everything else these days, the cost of windshield washer fluid at your local auto store is rising. And many don't really work all that well during Louisiana's hot summers, mild winters and the dreadful lovebug season. YourMechanic.com has one of the simplest, safest and most inexpensive hot-weather DIY windshield washer fluid recipes that you can make yourself.
Lafayette Police Respond to Incident on Moss Street After Two Teens Shot, Suspect Fled Scene
Lafayette Police are currently on the scene in the 2300 block of Moss Street after two teenagers were reportedly shot and a suspect has fled the scene. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police department did confirm that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are currently in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.
A New Japanese Restaurant is Coming to Lafayette
Lafayette is getting another restaurant in the Ambassador Town Center. This new Teppanyaki restaurant is called Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi and yes it is coming to the area around Costco. Kasai Steakhouse & Sushi will be at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Spring Farm Road. And will be...
Tragedy in Lafayette Parish as a Rayne Man Dies in a Crash
A tragedy unfolded early Sunday morning as a crash resulted in a Rayne man's death. Louisiana State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crash happened at around 1:30 this morning on Riceland Road near Ridge Road as the victim was thrown from a utility vehicle. Gossen says the man,...
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died. According to WAFB, LSU officials have confirmed that a student who was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank drive on Sunday morning (Jan. 15) has died.
Want to Live Longer? Move Out of Lafayette
According to a new study, Lafayette, Louisiana ranks low on the list of metro areas in the United States with a long life expectancy. According to Money Geek, data was collected from county and parish health rankings to put a Metro Life Expectancy list together. The resulting lists shine a...
Baton Rouge Woman Arrested After Stabbing Boyfriend Because He Urinated in Their Bed After Night of Drinking
Here's a crazy story from over the weekend. 25-year-old Briana Lacost was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend for urinating in their bed. On Saturday, January 15, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to a local hospital to investigate a stabbing. According to arrest documents,...
