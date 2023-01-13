Read full article on original website
High School Blood Drive Challenge Scheduled for Next Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s time for residents to bleed for a cause during the 15th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge, which is taking place next week. In an effort to increase participation, community members and students in both Green River and Rock Springs are encouraged to “bleed green” or “bleed orange” to show their support for the Green River High School or Rock Springs High School. This friendly competition is a way for students and community members to come together and bleed to a cause to see which community can donate the most.
New Cybersecurity Curriculum Approved by Western Board￼
ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the establishment of a new curriculum in cybersecurity at their January 12 meeting, but no one will be able to sign up for the program just yet. The new curriculum is tentatively set to begin during Fall Semester 2023.
RS Council Supports Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s Grant Pursuit
ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will move forward with a grant application for a little over $3 million after receiving unanimous support from the Rock Springs City Council tonight. Airport Director Devon Brubaker gave a brief update on the State Land and Investment Board (SLIB) and...
County Commission Shuts Down Resolution Condemning Coyote Hunting Contests
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission unanimously opposed a resolution during its meeting Tuesday that would have condemned coyote hunting contests in Sweetwater County. Madhu Anderson, Founder of the Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group, presented the Commission with a resolution “opposing the indiscriminate killing of wildlife in the form...
Resident Proposes Plastic Bag Ban in Green River
GREEN RIVER — Lifelong Green River resident Patricia Seyersdahl proposed a single use plastic bag ban in Green River during the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night. Seyersdahl said she is aware this idea will not go over well with all residents, but she feels it is important....
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
RS Council to Host Three Public Hearings Tuesday’s Meeting
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is scheduled to host three public hearings on various topics during its meeting tomorrow night. The first public hearing will be on an application for a New Bar & Grill Liquor License by UP-RS, LLC, doing business as Boars Tusk Steakhouse, located at 404 N Street. The Council is set to take action on this request later in the meeting.
Green River Seeks Funding for Ongoing Killdeer Wetlands Project
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider authorizing the city’s participation in the FY23 National Fish Passage Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Program with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during its meeting Tuesday night. The City of Green River has submitted a Letter of Interest to...
County Commission to Address Second Amendment Signage at Facilities
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will address an issue Tuesday morning that was presented to them at the first meeting of the year regarding signage at the Sweetwater County Courthouse that forbids firearms from the facility. At that last Commission meeting, resident Chris Blake emailed the Commission...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 18
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10542, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and...
Tigers Down Bison in Away Dual
CHEYENNE— The Rock Springs High School Tigers Swimming and Diving Team took on Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East on the road over the weekend. On Friday, the Tigers battled in the pool against Cheyenne South. Dailen Pederson won the 200 IM and the 100 fly, while teammate John Spicer won the 50 free and 100 free. Bryce Perry won the 100 back and Gunner Seiloff won the 200 free. Pederson, Timothy Stephens, Seiloff, and Spicer put their best effort forward in relays winning both the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne South by a score of 105-55.
Western Welcomes 50 Contemporary Art Voices
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present 50 Contemporary Art Voices, a group exhibition featuring work from the collection of artist and art collector Fred Danziger. The show will run from January 17 to February 24 and visitors will be able...
Signage Prohibiting Firearms Will be Removed at County Courthouse
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the signage at the Sweetwater County Courthouse that prohibits firearms from the facility. The signs are on the doors of the courthouse, and the Commission presumed that the signs had been there since before the district court...
