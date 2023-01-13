SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s time for residents to bleed for a cause during the 15th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge, which is taking place next week. In an effort to increase participation, community members and students in both Green River and Rock Springs are encouraged to “bleed green” or “bleed orange” to show their support for the Green River High School or Rock Springs High School. This friendly competition is a way for students and community members to come together and bleed to a cause to see which community can donate the most.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO