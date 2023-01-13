ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

brproud.com

Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Finally—Jeanerette is Getting a New Grocery Store

Residents of Jeanerette, La. are finally getting a much-needed local grocery store. When the town's only grocery store closed in mid-2022, Jeanerette residents were forced to travel out of town to shop for food and other supplies. However, the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana is about to change that. The Chitimacha...
JEANERETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana’s Future

Lovers of Louisiana seafood, particularly oysters and shrimp, will soon be paying even more for these Gulf of Mexico delicacies in the coming months, years, and perhaps even decades. But, in return for those high prices Louisiana may get something even more valuable in return. That something more valuable is our state's vanishing coastline, which I think we can all agree is a little more important than the cost of a shrimp platter or fried oyster po'boy.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Registration opens for upcoming online career fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration has started for an upcoming Louisiana Economic Development online career fair. The online career fair is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The public can participate for free but must register ahead of time or during...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day

Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins

Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

J.T. Meleck Announces Single-Barrel Whiskey Program to Continue in 2023

Branch, LA – After the successful test market of its single-barrel cask strength rice whiskey in four select Louisiana retailers, family-owned distillery J.T. Meleck announced plans to continue the program in 2023, with an expansion to more retailers in the state. The program builds on the success of the...
BRANCH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic

Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Communities across Southeast Louisiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

New Iberia man killed after truck crashes, becomes submerged in canal

A New Iberia man was killed after his truck ran off the roadway and became submerged in a drainage canal Monday morning. John Rodrigue, 62, was driving south on South Lewis Street near U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish when his 2014 Ford F-150 ran off the road just before 8 a.m.. The truck struck a utility pole and then overturned in a drainage canal, becoming submerged, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

