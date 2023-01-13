Read full article on original website
Jeanerette residents excited for new grocery store coming to town
With a new grocery store on the way, people are excited to have a new place to grocery shop.
Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
Finally—Jeanerette is Getting a New Grocery Store
Residents of Jeanerette, La. are finally getting a much-needed local grocery store. When the town's only grocery store closed in mid-2022, Jeanerette residents were forced to travel out of town to shop for food and other supplies. However, the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana is about to change that. The Chitimacha...
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the 'The...
A Bold History. A Bright Future: Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, "Courtesy, Loyalty, Service," has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana’s Future
Lovers of Louisiana seafood, particularly oysters and shrimp, will soon be paying even more for these Gulf of Mexico delicacies in the coming months, years, and perhaps even decades. But, in return for those high prices Louisiana may get something even more valuable in return. That something more valuable is our state's vanishing coastline, which I think we can all agree is a little more important than the cost of a shrimp platter or fried oyster po'boy.
Registration opens for upcoming online career fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration has started for an upcoming Louisiana Economic Development online career fair. The online career fair is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The public can participate for free but must register ahead of time or during...
The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Is Leaving Lafayette for Lake Charles in 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Seafood Promotion announced on Tuesday that this year's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off (LASCO) will not be held in Lafayette, which has called it home for the last five years. The Cook-Off, which is entering its 16th year, will instead be held at the...
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state's growing 'orphan' well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that the new Orphan Wells...
Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day
Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins
Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
J.T. Meleck Announces Single-Barrel Whiskey Program to Continue in 2023
Branch, LA – After the successful test market of its single-barrel cask strength rice whiskey in four select Louisiana retailers, family-owned distillery J.T. Meleck announced plans to continue the program in 2023, with an expansion to more retailers in the state. The program builds on the success of the...
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
Communities across Southeast Louisiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.
Good news in Louisiana: more kids taking and passing Advanced Placement tests
Participation in Advanced Placement exams at Louisiana public schools has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, and the percentage of students earning scores of 3 and above, good enough to make them eligible for college credit, has increased. Results for the 2021-22 school year look almost identical to 2018-19, the last...
New Iberia man killed in crash on South Lewis Street
A New Iberia man is dead following a crash on South Lewis Street, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
New Iberia man killed after truck crashes, becomes submerged in canal
A New Iberia man was killed after his truck ran off the roadway and became submerged in a drainage canal Monday morning. John Rodrigue, 62, was driving south on South Lewis Street near U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish when his 2014 Ford F-150 ran off the road just before 8 a.m.. The truck struck a utility pole and then overturned in a drainage canal, becoming submerged, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
