A Scrapped Avatar: The Way Of Water Script Saw The Na'vi Have A Space Battle Off-Planet
Famously, production on "Avatar: The Way of Water," the sequel to James Cameron's 2010 blockbuster, "Avatar," was heavily delayed (via Polygon). This was because of the complex visual technology these movies are using, as well as the scripts needing more work and effort before they could be filmed. According to Entertainment Weekly, director James Cameron even formed a writers' room so multiple screenwriters could work on the "Avatar" films. Rick Jaffa explained, "The idea was six months in a writers' room, and that we were going to break down, beat by beat, three movies, which would describe a larger saga, but each movie would be distinct."
Avatar 3 Will Reportedly Feature Payakan And His Own White Whale
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has dominated entertainment headlines ever since it premiered in December of 2022, and subsequently became one of the biggest box office hits of all time. Most recently, it trounced "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to become the sixth biggest movie in history — and it doesn't seem to be slowing down (via Business Insider).
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
Boy Meets World Writer Exposes The Show's Horribly Toxic Environment
The "Pod Meets World" podcast, co-hosted by "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, was launched in 2022 to recap the classic show and behind-the-scenes memories. However, the stories of these former child actors – and their guest stars on certain episodes – indicate the ABC sitcom often had an abusive and unprofessional environment (via Buzzfeed).
The Green Lantern Costume Probably Shouldn't Have Been Greenlit
The 2011 adaptation of "Green Lantern" must have seemed promising at first to fans. Future CW mega-writer Greg Berlanti co-wrote the script and was expected to direct with the idea that a future "Flash" movie could be set in the same cinematic universe (via Den of Geek). In 2009, however, Berlanti was assigned to a smaller project, and Martin Campbell was asked to helm the movie.
Marvel Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Hints That Thunderbolts Will Show A New Side To Val
There's no question that Julia Louis-Dreyfus remains to this day one of the most iconic actors of her generation. The former "Saturday Night Live" star became a household name following her role as Elaine Benes in "Seinfeld," and in more recent years, she's earned an absolutely ludicrous number of awards as the lead of HBO's "Veep" (via IMDb).
Why Alan Keene From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In the early days of "Yellowstone," when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) biggest problems were stolen cattle, land baron Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), and the occasional family squabble, everything seemed so simple. In the land disputes, though, the Dutton family has to contend with the suits — like Alan Keene. Alan is a lawyer we see in Season 1, Episodes 1 and 3 — in fact, he's the third character we see in the show. In his first scene, he argues in court against Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), trying to break up the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In Episode 3, he returns to temper Dan Jenkins' fiercer instincts, talking him down from seeking legal recourse after John moved a tributary to thwart Dan's plans. Alan then tries to talk Dan out of flirting with John's glass-shards-tornado of a daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Dan doesn't listen, of course.
Ryan Coogler Knew That Black Panther 2's Riverbank Scene Was The Most Important Of The Film
Making "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was a herculean effort from all those involved. Even from the start, the team had to follow up on one of the most critically and financially successful Marvel movies of all time, which also just so happened to go on to win several Oscars. However, tragedy would soon rear its head in August 2020 when "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away at the age of 43. The character's future was thrown up in the air, with Coogler and company ultimately deciding not to recast the character and instead pick up where Boseman's T'Challa left off.
The Last Of Us Makes Significant Changes To Ellie And Marlene's Relationship (& Why This Could Be Trouble)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. As Neil Druckman, the creator of "The Last of Us," told Nerd Reactor in 2013, "For the origins of the game, the high[-]level goal was to see if we can do a whole game based on a relationship. We started the story with two characters who don't know each other, barely even like each other. Through game play, through story, through art, through music, and by the end of it, you as a player will totally buy that these characters are willing to do anything and everything for each other."
James Gunn Is Ready To Poach His Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast For The DCU
James Gunn has caused a flurry of casting chaos ever since he stepped in as co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran. In December, they sacked Henry Cavill as Superman, even after Cavill had announced his return to the role. Then Gunn and Safran axed "Wonder Woman 3" and, effectively, director Patty Jenkins, thus leaving Gal Gadot's future in the DC Universe uncertain. Finally, Gunn confirmed that there would be no more Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam in the immediate future of the DC Universe. Of course, "The Flash" is still slated to premiere this June — and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will premiere next fall — but even Jason Momoa isn't sure if he'll return as Aquaman after that.
James Gunn Confirms Adam Warlock Is An 'Infant' In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 And 'Not A Good Guy'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has done an incredible job of bringing the expansive comic universe full of characters to life. While they were initially forced to avoid the most popular characters from the comics, like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, due to contractual issues with other studios, they diligently adapted some of the more unique and unconventional characters to the movies. A great example of that has been the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), and Vin Diesel (Groot) brought the lovable space bunch of a-holes to life in unexpected success.
How Sato Shinsuke Took A More Cinematic Approach To Alice In Borderland
While there are a number of similar shows out there that fans of Netflix's "Alice Borderland" are sure to enjoy, there is no denying that the series offers up a special action-packed, thought-provoking thrill ride, which makes sense given the well-crafted source material from Haro Aso it is based upon. The manga has been previously adapted before into a three-episode anime series, but for the live-action endeavor, Netflix decided to take things up a notch and order eight episodes from a reliable cinematic auteur.
What Sets Naruto Apart From Some Other Anime According To Maile Flanagan
Naruto Uzumaki's adventures have achieved legendary status among manga fans. His growth over two decades made him into much more than a character. Instead, he personified an entire genre, appealing to audiences previously unaware of an entire industry. It's safe to say the "Naruto" anime incarnations carry on that success....
The Vikings: Valhalla Props Department Got Creative With Their 'Cannonballs'
"Vikings: Valhalla" has had big shoes to fill, with its predecessor "Vikings" being a major success for the History channel. As that network's first-ever scripted fiction series, "Vikings" marked a turning point for History and brought in huge viewership. While the show ended in 2020, it still spawned another success in the Netflix sequel series "Vikings: Valhalla," which has continued to please fans with its big narrative swings, thrilling action sequences, and real-life characters plucked from history.
Transatlantic - What We Know So Far
While "Netflix" continues to push out American crowdpleasers like "Stranger Things," the streaming giant also devotes considerable resources to its international offerings. Occasionally, one of these international dramas, like "Squid Game," will become a breakthrough hit and top Netflix's viewership charts around the world. Even if these dramas don't become ratings juggernauts, many of them still clean up at awards time.
Paul Giamatti's Verizon Ads Have Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Paul Giamatti is the kind of character actor who can easily play villains or warm, flawed human beings with the same amount of conviction and charisma. He's totally believable in every role, whether as the over-the-top villain of "Big Fat Liar," the likable detective of "The Illusionist," or the title American founding father in the "John Adams" HBO miniseries.
Attack On Titan Fans Are Noticing A Pattern With The 'Final Season'
"Attack on Titan" fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that the show has a release date for the third part of its final season. Furthermore, with Studio MAPPA planning to have both of the last parts of the concluding arc arrive by the end of 2023, the wait to see how things will shake out in the series may finally be over soon.
Skinamarink Director Teases The Presence Of Person Hidden In The Darkness Of One Scene
Released on an ominous Friday the 13th in January of 2023, "Skinamarink" burrowed its way under audiences' skin almost immediately. The purposefully nonsense title is taken from a nursery rhyme, but this horror movie was actually trying to keep audiences up at night rather than calm them down. The unsettling film is shot in a manner in which the audience is either looking at a corner or down a hallway, but never at anyone's face. It takes place in 1995 as two young children wake up home alone in a house without any doors or windows. In order to keep themselves from being scared, they watch VHS tapes of old cartoons which provide the only light in their darkened living room.
