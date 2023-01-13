ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdQNT_0kDr0VHz00

NORTH LITTE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.

According to the Arkansas State Police, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen car in the 2700 block of McArthur Drive around 8:22 p.m.

NLRPD chase ends in crash on Geyer Springs, officer injured

Police said that the driver refused to stop, starting a chase northbound. As the car slowed at MacArthur Drive and the Interstate 40 west on ramp, police said that a female jumped from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Officials said that special agents were asked to assist the NLRPD in the chase. Troopers said they took over the pursuit near White Oak Crossing.

Jacksonville traffic stop turns into deadly police chase

As the pursuit neared the Morgan/Maumelle exit on Interstate 40, special agents said that the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a tree and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, ASP officials said.

Law enforcement officials have not released the identity of the driver at this time. The body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysaline.com

TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck

Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Beebe police arrest suspect after shots fired at motel

BEEBE, Ark. — Officers with the Beebe Police Department responded to a call this morning in regards to gunshots fired at the Rodeway Inn. Upon arrival, witnesses reported that the suspect, identified as James Brasher, came out of one of the motel rooms with a firearm and began loudly threatening to shoot the occupants in the room next to his.
BEEBE, AR
THV11

LRPD locate missing 38-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has located a woman who was missing from Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN

Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
BENTON, AR
KATV

36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy