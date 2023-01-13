ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Norduist
5d ago

I think liability needs to rest more on Automotive then it does on pedestrians I would really really support an end to jaywalking tickets making more Automotive accountable for their actions

Reply(1)
3
 

ABC 4

Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden

OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

UDOT crews plow nearly 650,000 miles in busy December

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT crews stayed busy throughout the month of December as Utah’s winter started strong with heavy snow across the Beehive State. According to UDOT, snowplow crews plowed 648,187 miles of roads, taking a cumulative total of 26,732 hours. It was an undertaking that UDOT said is enough miles to plow the entirety of I-15 from Tremonton, just north of Brigham City, to St. George in Southern Utah 1,737 times.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

