Read full article on original website
John Norduist
5d ago
I think liability needs to rest more on Automotive then it does on pedestrians I would really really support an end to jaywalking tickets making more Automotive accountable for their actions
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
No injuries after truck crashes into Midvale building
For the second time in one day, a vehicle crashed into a place of business in Utah, but fortunately, nobody was injured this time.
ABC 4
POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
Provo man flees police in stolen vehicle, faces 8 felonies
A Provo man was arrested on suspicion of 8 felonies, and 5 misdemeanors after allegedly attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle, injuring an officer in the process, while under the influence, according to the affidavit.
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
Driver headed wrong way before crashing into business, killing employee
A woman was killed after she was pinned by a van that crashed through a Tooele business, also injuring another employee inside.
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
ABC 4
Southbound Legacy Parkway to close over weekend for West Davis Highway construction
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Legacy Parkway’s southbound lanes will be closed all weekend, starting on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. Legacy will open again ahead of Monday morning’s commute at 5 a.m. on Jan. 23. The closure will stretch from Park Lane in Farmington to Parrish...
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
ABC 4
Clinton truck theft suspect tackled by K-9 after attempting to flee police
CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect faces 10 charges after a Clinton Police officer allegedly found him driving a stolen truck into oncoming traffic Sunday and had to turn a K-9 officer loose on him when he tried to flee on foot. Jory Russell Rose, 30, was allegedly driving...
‘Porch Pirate’ caught, arrested in Springville
Springville Police have found and arrested the 'porch pirate' after several weeks of searching.
ksl.com
1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden
OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
Head-on collision with moose kills animal, traps passengers in car
A car traveling at approximately 70 mph hit and killed a moose on I-84, disabling the vehicle and temporarily trapping passengers inside, according to Morgan County Fire & EMS.
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
Driver dead after crash involving truck hauling diesel fuel
A semi-truck driver died and the driver of a small SUV is in critical condition after the two vehicles collided in West Valley City, causing a "significant" diesel fuel spill.
kjzz.com
Snow College softball player killed after two-car crash in central Utah
FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College sophomore on the softball team has died after a two-car crash in Sanpete County. School officials said 20-year-old Paige Rydalch, from Stockton, was killed in the crash as she was traveling on State Route 132 on Monday morning. “This has shocked...
ABC 4
UDOT crews plow nearly 650,000 miles in busy December
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT crews stayed busy throughout the month of December as Utah’s winter started strong with heavy snow across the Beehive State. According to UDOT, snowplow crews plowed 648,187 miles of roads, taking a cumulative total of 26,732 hours. It was an undertaking that UDOT said is enough miles to plow the entirety of I-15 from Tremonton, just north of Brigham City, to St. George in Southern Utah 1,737 times.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor
SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
KSLTV
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on Mtn View Corridor; lanes closed due to diesel spill
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died and part of Mountain View Corridor was shut down Monday morning following a rollover crash. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said a semi-truck and small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor around 9 a.m. Monday.
Comments / 4