Motions filed to move rape case out of Soda Springs, allow recorded phone calls as evidence

Here are three separate incidents from over the weekend that resulted in Felony Arrests Incident #1: RE: Traffic stop results in Felony Drug Arrest Suspect: Gregory Daniel Jensen, 20 of Bonneville County Just after 5pm last Friday evening (Jan. 13th)...
Local man sentenced to prison for multiple gun threats
An Idaho Falls man who was arrested twice in a month for making threats with a gun was sentenced to prison Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Bruce Christopher Murray to serve a minimum of two years in prison for each aggravated assault charge, with an indeterminate period of three years for a total of five years. The sentences will be served concurrently, so time toward one will count for the other. ...
3 things to know this morning – January 16, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The...
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
POCATELLO — A UPS driver who died following a crash last week worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community. Christopher Lippie, or Chris, was 46 years old and lived in Pocatello. “He was super outgoing. He was the life of the party anywhere he went....
ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is currently blocking traffic near the Malad Summit Rest area. Just after 8. a.m., ISP tweeted that they were investigating a crash happening northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 27, which is 11 miles south of Arimo. Both northbound lanes are blocked.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Adopt a doggie or kitty at the Pocatello Animal Shelter for half price
POCATELLO – Start the new year off by adding a furry friend to your family and giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Now through Saturday, January 28, Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the City of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.
David Scott Lines Jr.
David Scott Lines Jr., 41, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Shelley Baptist Church, 471 South Emerson Ave., Shelley. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Pocatello police dispatch received a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting an injury on Moonlight Mine Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. The call was forwarded to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with Pocatello police officers and Pocatello EMS, were dispatched.
How Idahoans celebrated Martin Luther King Day
IDAHO FALLS – It’s been 60 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. called on Americans to lay down their differences with one of “the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.”. Generations have grown up hearing about his words. Many are familiar with portions...
Bill Davie
Bill Davie, 76, of Ammon, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Cortland Ridge Ward, 3934 East 49th South, Ammon. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the church, and from 9:30-10:30 am, Friday, January 20, 2023, also at the church. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and the Idaho Military Honor Guard.
Country star Chris Janson to perform in eastern Idaho
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Chris Janson will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, March 24. Chris Janson is a “live legacy in the making,” according to Rolling Stone. Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer/songwriter, and Grand Ole Opry member.
