ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police: Teen charged in 12 carjackings, robberies that took place in single day last August

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0kDqzsl300 A 16-year-old boy has been charged in 12 carjackings and armed robberies that all took place over a matter of hours last August, Chicago police said Friday.

Police said the suspect was arrested by the department's Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Thursday in the 200-block of 69th Place.

Chicago police say 2 teens charged in multiple armed carjackings

The boy has been charged with eleven counts of vehicular hijacking, four counts of armed robbery and one attempt of attempted vehicular hijacking.

Several other teens have also been charged in some of the incidents.

2 teens, 17 and 16, charged in multiple Chicago carjackings on South Side

The incidents took place in:

August 20 at 12:07 a.m. - 8000-block of South Campbell Avenue,

-August 20 at 1:50 a.m. - 3400-block of West 72nd Street,

- August 20 at 2:44 a.m. - 2900-block of South Union Avenue,

- August 20 at 3:25 a.m. - 6500-block of South Kedzie Avenue,

- August 20 at 3:40 a.m. - 3700-block of West 82nd Street,

- August 20 at 4:30 a.m. - 5600-block of South Albany Avenue,

- August 20 at 4:50 a.m. - 5700-block of South Richmond Street,

- August 20 at 5:30 a.m. - 8600-block of South Halsted Street,

- August 20 at 6:08 a.m. - 9500-block of South Peoria Street,

- August 20 at 6:12 a.m. - 8400-block of South Sangamon Street,

-August 20 at 6:20 a.m. - 6600-block of South Artesian Avenue,

- August 20 at 6:45 a.m. - 6700-block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 13

Barbara Wright-Pryor
5d ago

His parents should be fined or locked up too for contributing to his delinquency and criminality! he should have been at home and not in the streets unsupervised at those late night/early morning hours.

Reply(2)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man with disabilities shot, critically wounded while waiting for bus outside Back of the Yards home

CHICAGO - Philip Rega’s sons have mental disabilities and are nonverbal, so he doesn’t leave them alone for very long. Every morning during the week, Rega is by their side while they wait for a bus that takes his sons to school. On Wednesday, they were at the bus stop in front of their Back of the Yards home when three people approached and started yelling gang slogans.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

14-Year-Old Boy Charged in 8 South Side Armed Robberies

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with several armed robberies that allegedly occurred over a three-week stretch on the South Side late last year. The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, was charged Monday with eight felony counts of armed robbery stemming from separate incidents between last November and December.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man charged with crashing hijacked car during police chase

Chicago — At the age of 18, Darvell McClellan is facing a host of felony charges after he allegedly sped away from Chicago police and Illinois State Police troopers while driving a hijacked Lexus last week. But even more surprising than the new allegations may be his juvenile background, which prosecutors detailed during his court appearance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy