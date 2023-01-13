Read full article on original website
2 Energy Assistance Fairs in January; One in Natick & One in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Two Energy Assistance Fairs will beheld this month in coordination with the Town of Natick, Eversource, and the South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC). The goal of the fairs is to help residents manage energy costs, get help paying bills, and use less energy:. On January 23, from...
7 Framingham Students On Fall 2022 Lasell University Dean’s List
NEWTON – Lasell University announced students who made the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Ducharme Makes Fall 2022 Clarkson University’s Dean’s List
POTSDAM, NEW YORK – Matthew Damien Ducharme of Ashland, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Natick Superintendent: ‘No Hate Crime Has Been Committed’
NATICK – In December, just before Christmas, the Natick Superintendent of Schools Anna Nolin said one of the winter sports teams – no named by the district – may have been involved in a hate crime and suspended play of the team. Earlier today, Supt. Nolin said...
PHOTOS: Micro Library Installed at Framingham Community & Cultural Center
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library had a grand opening celebration for its newest “branch” a micro library at the South Middlesex Opportunity Council’s Framingham Community & Cultural Center in South Framingham yesterday, January 13. The Framingham Public Library book locker is the first of its...
Trio of Natick Students on Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Lasell
NEWTON – Lasell University announced students who made the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
5 Marlborough Students on Lasell University Fall 2022 Dean’s List
NEWTON – Lasell University announced students who made the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Framingham State University Advertising For Director of Financial Aid
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a Director of Financial Aid. The director is responsible for the planning, organization, and administration of the financial aid program at the University. Oversees all aspects of the financial aid operations; ensures overall compliance with federal, state, and institutional regulations; and manages overall data collection and dissemination for reports, surveys, and audits. Ensures the financial aid staff and operation delivers a high-quality, responsive, customer-service orientation to internal and external audiences. The Director of Financial Aid has the authority for making decisions relative to financial aid awarding policies, professional judgment issues, operating policies and procedures, expenditure policies, work guidelines for staff assignments and reassignments, and for departmental priorities in the delivery of student financial aid.
Governor Healey & Senate President: Addressing Hospital Staff Shortages Are a Priority
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has diverted ambulances for the past three consecutive weekends, due to a shortage of nurses and staff in their labor & delivery unit. The chair of the department recently submitted his resignation, too. Last month, the Tenet Healthcare-owned hospital combined the ICU/CCU...
Learn About Christa McAuliffe Charter School Thursday; Lottery Deadline January 27
FRAMINGHAM – The deadline to apply to the Christa McAuliffe Charter School for the 2023-24 school year is approaching. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will be a few spots available for seventh grade and grade 8.
Photo of the Day: School Committee Members & Superintendent Cheer Framingham Over Natick
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys ice hockey team defeated Natick High in overtime at Loring Arena yesterday afternoon, January 14. Cheering on the Flyers were Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay and four of the nine School Committee members – Chair Priscila Sousa, Jessica Barnhill, Jenn Moshe, and Val Ottaviani.
Garcia Hired To Lead Framingham State University’s Entrepreneur Innovation Center
FRAMINGHAM – Christimara (Christy) Garcia is set to take over as Director of the Framingham State University Entrepreneur Innovation Center (EIC) in January where she will work directly with local entrepreneurs and University business faculty and students. She starts next week. Garcia is a business executive with more than...
PHOTO GALLERY: Temple Beth Am Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
FRAMINGHAM – Temple Beth Am hosted a 3-hour Day of Service in honor of the late Martin Luther King Jr, Sunday afternoon, January 15. The event was organized by Jewish Learning Opportunities for Teens – JLOFT. Families with young kids and teens were encouraged to participate in multiple activities during Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Natick Firefighter Carson Graduates From Massachusetts Fire Academy
NATICK – Hanna Carson graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield Campus today, January 13. She received the Richard N. Bangs Outstanding Recruit Award. This award is given to the top recruit in each class. Carson will be going to work on Shift 1 with the Natick Fire...
Barbara (Eagan) Cox, 91
FRAMINGHAM – Barbara A. (Eagan) Cox, 91, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Thursday, January 12, 2023. Barbara was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ebra (Cotter) Eagan, and the beloved wife of the late Richard C. Cox.
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Self Defense Class at Framingham Public Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library, as part of its Lunch Time Learning Series, held a free self-defense class yesterday, January 13. About a dozen people attended the noon to 1 p.m. class at the main Framingham Public Library taught by Framingham Police Department’s Debi Nau. One of...
Fuller School Building Committee Holds Final Meeting and Announces $4.3 Million Cost Avoidance
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, January 9, the School Building Committee (SBC) culminated the 9-year process to replace the aging Fuller Middle School with a new 137,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The City of Framingham submitted its original application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in 2013, was invited into...
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
More Than 200 Attend Greater Framingham Community Church’s 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast
NATICK- The Greater Framingham Community Church held its 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration breakfast this morning, January 16, at the Verve Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Natick. More than 200 people attended the in-person sold-out event, and even more watched the live stream event also. SOURCE...
How Much Snow Did MetroWest Get?
BOSTON – The National Weather Service Boston out of Norton tracks snowfall amounts after each storm. The federal agency uses employees, trained spotters, ham radio operators, and the media to record snow fall totals. The National Weather Service also uses the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (COCORAHS) to track snowfall amounts.
