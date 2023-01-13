ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham State University Advertising For Director of Financial Aid

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a Director of Financial Aid. The director is responsible for the planning, organization, and administration of the financial aid program at the University. Oversees all aspects of the financial aid operations; ensures overall compliance with federal, state, and institutional regulations; and manages overall data collection and dissemination for reports, surveys, and audits. Ensures the financial aid staff and operation delivers a high-quality, responsive, customer-service orientation to internal and external audiences. The Director of Financial Aid has the authority for making decisions relative to financial aid awarding policies, professional judgment issues, operating policies and procedures, expenditure policies, work guidelines for staff assignments and reassignments, and for departmental priorities in the delivery of student financial aid.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Barbara (Eagan) Cox, 91

FRAMINGHAM – Barbara A. (Eagan) Cox, 91, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Thursday, January 12, 2023. Barbara was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ebra (Cotter) Eagan, and the beloved wife of the late Richard C. Cox.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Fuller School Building Committee Holds Final Meeting and Announces $4.3 Million Cost Avoidance

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, January 9, the School Building Committee (SBC) culminated the 9-year process to replace the aging Fuller Middle School with a new 137,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The City of Framingham submitted its original application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in 2013, was invited into...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
How Much Snow Did MetroWest Get?

BOSTON – The National Weather Service Boston out of Norton tracks snowfall amounts after each storm. The federal agency uses employees, trained spotters, ham radio operators, and the media to record snow fall totals. The National Weather Service also uses the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (COCORAHS) to track snowfall amounts.
BOSTON, MA
Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

