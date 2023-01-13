Read full article on original website
Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery collaborate to make Hard Sweet Tea
Carolina-based brands Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery have announced a new partnership to create and brew a new drink. The two companies have combined Bojangles' expertise in crafting expertly steeped sweet tea and AMB's award-winning brewing innovation to create Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. This new beverage will be available exclusively at participating retailers and will not be sold at any Bojangles restaurants. The hard tea is expected to hit shelves in March, and will be available in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans. Retailers including Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion, and other retailers in North and South Carolina will carry the product. This collaboration marks a promising new food licensing deal for Bojangles, which has amassed millions of loyal fans over its 45-year history. The brand hopes to tap into its fans' love of all things Bojangles with this new beverage. To stay up to date on the release timing and participating retailers, follow @BoHardTea on Instagram and Twitter, as well as @Bojangles Hard Tea on Facebook.
Construction update for Bridge Project on Highway 105
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 11AM to 2PM on weekdays. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. Contractors are currently hauling material from the job site which should minimize traffic impacts until blasting resumes. We will inform you as more information becomes available.
A Memorial Scholarship is being made in Cole Ellis's Name
We reported at the beginning of the year that Cole Ellis, A 14-year-old boy, died in a tragic tractor accident while doing farm work. The community has rallied together to help the Ellis Family through this difficult time. Andrew, and Liane Ellis, Cole's parents, are using the different donations given to their family to create a memorial scholarship in Cole’s name. I spoke with Watauga County School Superintendent Scott Elliot regarding this fund as well as how people can donate and what the money will be used for. He said that anyone willing to donate to the scholarship fund can do so by dropping of their donation at any North Carolina State Employee's Credit Union. You can also donate to the FFA program at Cove Creek School where Cole was President of the Agricultural Program. Superintendent Elliot said "It is uplifting the way this community has come together to support Cole’s Family."
10th Annual K9 Keg Pull is Back
Boone, North Carolina is gearing up for the annual High Country K9 Keg Pull, a beloved event celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The event, started a decade ago by Lynn Smith, has faced its fair share of challenges in recent years due to the Covid pandemic. However, the High Country K9 Keg Pull is set to take place on Saturday, January 21, at the recently remodeled and expanded grounds of the Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Registration for the contests will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event, with the races kicking off at 1pm. The cost to enter your dog is $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the competition. Proceeds from the High Country K9 Keg Pull will benefit Partners! The winners of the event will receive prizes donated by local vendors and businesses, including the Fastest Dog to pull the keg to the finish line. Mark your calendars and head to the Appalachian Mountain Brewery on January 21st to witness the best dog's power and agility.
The Big Lebowski is coming to the High-Country
Favorite "Staff Pics" movies continue at the Appalachian Theatre at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 with screening of the Coen Brothers’ classic crime-comedy "The Big Lebowski" in the historic theater on King Street in downtown Boone. The film was proposed by App Theatre Technical Director George Antczak and...
Boone Police Chased a Stolen Vehicle to Wilkes County
Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen car. On January 15th, at around 11:56 pm, Boone police witnessed a silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling on US 421 South near Industrial Drive. The vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed...
Spike Strips Used to stop Stolen Car
We received a report from Sheriff Len Hagaman about a Boone Officer attempting to stop a vehicle 421 at a Food Lion last night. The vehicle refused to stop and the Boone Officer chased them into Wilkesboro City. Highway patrol deployed spike strips and took out the Boone units tires. Wilkesboro deployed spike strips and suspect vehicle hit spikes. Wilkes continued to chase the vehicle till it wrecked on 421 past Brushy Fork road. All three occupants were arrested and the car they were driving came back as stolen. Hamptons towed the stolen car and the Boone patrol car back to Boone.
BPD Chases Tractor
Boone Police were involved in a chase with a stolen tractor driven by Ronnie Hicks. The pursuit began near Three Forks Baptist Church in Boone and ended with Hicks being tased and taken into custody. Hicks is accused of driving recklessly on Highway 421, hitting multiple vehicles, including a police car, and crashing into a church. Despite attempts to stop the tractor with stop sticks, officers had to shoot out one of its tires due to the thickness of its tires. Hicks fled on foot with a knife before being apprehended near an elementary school. Hicks faces multiple charges including driving while intoxicated, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, stealing a tractor, and felony speeding to elude.
