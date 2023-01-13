ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots' explosive rookie awarded First-Team All-Pro honors

By Jordy McElroy
 5 days ago
New England Patriots rookie defensive back Marcus Jones, the most electrifying player on the football field in the 2022 season, has been awarded honors as a First-Team All-Pro.

Jones made the list as a punt returner, but he has contributed in more ways than just the typical return duties.

The third-round draft selection had a walk-off touchdown return against the New York Jets in Week 8, a pick-six on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 16 and a 48-yard touchdown reception against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

He is the first player in at least 45 years to have pulled off such a feat in the same season since Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Jones was the only player on the Patriots roster that received an All-Pro nod this season, which is shocking considering the remarkable year linebacker Matthew Judon had in 2022.

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu could have also made a case for All-Pro honors. Unfortunately, being overlooked tends to be the norm when a team finishes with a losing record and misses the playoffs for the second time in three years.

