One Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Hutchinson was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Monday evening north of Winthrop. The State Patrol says Aileen Rodriguez was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Rodriguez was was traveling northbound on Highway 15 when the vehicle left...
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15
A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
Baby born after mother fatally shot in Lakeville has died
A boy born after his mother was fatally shot outside the Amazon facility in Lakeville earlier this month has died, according to police. "This is a very unfortunate development and certainly adds another layer to an already tragic incident," Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson stated Wednesday. "We’re proud of all...
Storm drain cleanup
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is asking residents to continue the clean-up of storm drains, especially when the weather gets warmer. If the road lining your yard has a storm drain make sure to keep it clear. If you don’t and the temperature dips below zero again, the water will turn to ice; flooding the street and puddling up at the end of your driveway. Still, the city recommends clearing any storm drain, even if they’re not by your property.
New translator added for KMNF in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you receive your TV signal with an antenna, there’s a new station in the greater Mankato area. We’ve added a translator for KMNF to our studio tower in North Mankato. This helps expand the over the air reach for the station which...
The city of Mankato is preparing for yet another winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city is working with staff to review maps and assign drivers to routes located in one of Mankato’s 21 snow removal routes. They cover more than 540 lane miles of city streets using an average of 2,400 tons of salt each year. The city...
Steps to prevent knee pain
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Breigha, from Between the Bridges Healing Center, discusses how to prevent knee pain. Between the Bridges Healing Center offers a holistic healing approach, including nutritional therapies, checking hormonal levels, regenerative medicine, and prevention of pain.
Mankato police searching for missing person
Kathleen Jo Gimenez, Photo from Mankato Public Safety. Mankato police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Mankato woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Gimenez was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black Converse shoes. She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 lbs.
Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building
Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
Mankato hosts Ag Expo
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Minnesota Ag Expo has kicked off at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center today. Mankato is hosting the annual Minnesota Ag Expo today. Centered around the meeting of Minnesota’s Corn and Soybean Growers Associations, the Event Center is full of workshops and show floors from every aspect of agricultural life.
One person hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Savage
One person was hospitalized in a three-car crash on the border of Prior Lake and Savage on Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on 140th Street and Highway 13 in Savage. Several police units from both the Prior Lake and Savage departments were called to the scene to assist with the crash and traffic control.
The Minnesota Ag Expo made it’s annual return to Mankato this week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Finally back at full capacity after COVID, the Minnesota Ag Expo returned to the Mayo Clinic Health Center Event Center this week. The annual meeting between Minnesota’s Corn and Soybean Grower Associations has blossomed into a get-together for all things agriculture in Minnesota, and organizers say that the expo provides a spark that they look forward to year after year.
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
New Prague storms past Mankato West
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls hockey team played host to New Prague Tuesday night.
The dust has finally settled on the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault shared 129 years with the area. Hidden under brick and mortar, lay memories of the city. “It’s sad. It was a real landmark. And to drive into town the sky is empty. Things move and there ain’t much you can do about it,” said longtime Faribault resident, Leroy Rockman.
Mankato East rolls past Faribault
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East boys basketball team returned to the floor Monday night against Faribault. East wins by a final of 88-50.
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Little Theater of Owatonna gets thousands of new costume pieces
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Collette Flom collection includes 4000 costume pieces, 250 hats, and 180 accessories with belts, vests, ties, and gloves; anything a show could need from nearly every period of fashion. Victoria Bartkowiak, Executive Director of the Little Theater of Owatonna said “Purchased in 2016, Sharon Stark...
