Bitcoin mining emissions down 10% as Kazakhstan’s hash rate share decreases
Kazakhstan’s share in the global Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate decreased to 6.4% since the first quarter of 2022, which brought the carbon emissions of the whole network down 10%, according to ClimateTech Vice Chair Daniel Batten’s recent analysis. Batten said that the mainstream media failed to reveal this...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin briefly touches $21,000 in market wide weekend pump
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $6 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $979 billion — up 0.69%. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.72% and 0.87% to $402 billion and $189.18 billion, respectively. Most top...
Research: A review of bitcoin mining company holdings in 2022
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that Marathon, Hut8, and Riot built the top three largest Bitcoin (BTC) pools, while Bit Digital recorded a 134% growth in reserves in nine months. BTC miners in 2022. BTC miners entered the year 2022 with resources acquired through cheap debt in 2021. The...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin breaks $21,000 in sustained bull market performance
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $13.12 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $979 billion — up 1.28% from $979 billion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 1.89% and 1.47% to $409.2 billion and $192 billion, respectively.
Research: Bitcoin Spot to Futures ratio shows retail drove price above $20,000
Data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a strong contrast between Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot to Futures Volume (SFV) trends, with the former’s SFV continuing to rise. The Spot to Futures Volume metric looks at the ratio of spot volume against futures volume for a particular cryptocurrency. Spot price refers to...
Genesis owner DCG suspends dividend payouts
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has discontinued dividend payments, according to the letter sent by the company to its shareholders on Jan. 17. The company said in its letter that it has “made the decision to suspend [its] quarterly dividend distribution until further notice.” It is unclear whether those dividends were previously paid from the company’s general earnings or its crypto profits.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: 3AC founders building new exchange; SBF maligned by ex-FTX US president
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 16 saw the founders of Three Arrows Capital (and the founders of CoinFLEX) raise funds for a new crypto exchange. Elsewhere, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faced harsh words from former FTX.US president Brett Harrison. Plus, Binance has recovered funds from an attack on the DeFi platform Harmony, ImmutableX has topped web3 funding charts, and Korbit is monitoring the accounts of employees and their families. Plus, research on Bitcoin’s price action.
GBTC shares jump 10% in twelve days, narrowing discount to 40%
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares continue to face steep discounts. The discount for GBTC is currently a whopping 40%, following a fall as low as 50%, which was the most significant discount on record. GBTC trades at a premium when shares are changing hands at a higher price than the underlying...
Bitcoin sinks 4% to $20,400 as US producer prices show inflation easing
Bitcoin fell 4%, bottoming at $20,400 following news of the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) coming in better than expected. December 2022’s PPI came in at 6.2% year-over-year (YoY,) less than the expected 6.8% rate. The data signaled an easing of inflationary pressure, giving scope for the Fed to slow its current pace of interest rate hikes.
Unique addresses holding at least 1 Bitcoin approaching 1M
James is passionate about data, technology and identifying trends. James is a freedom and technology maximalist. Whilst seeing Bitcoin as the greatest invention of the 21st century.
Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 10%, hits new ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty rose 10% to a new all-time high of 37.59 T from 34.09 T on Jan. 15. The difficulty increase is the largest seen since October 2022, according to Bitrawr data. The significant rise on Jan. 15 exceeded almost all of the network’s difficulty increases in 2022...
Bitcoin: All-time low, 29% in crypto-margin futures open interest, suggests risk-off environment
Reduction of 60k BTC in crypto-margin since the start of 2023. Futures open interest is the total amount of funds (USD Value) allocated in open futures contracts. At the time of writing, futures open interest is around 415k BTC, equivalent to $8.5bn. However, the instrument that is being used that is either margined in USD or USD-pegged stablecoins or crypto margin ie BTC.
Bitcoin: Supply Last Active in all categories hits all-time high
The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1, 2, 3 or 5 years. Supply last active is defined as the percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1, 2, 3 or 5 years and has hit an all time high in each category, surpassing the depths of the 2015 bear market.
Deployed ETH smart contracts surge 453% in Q4 2022
The number of deployed smart contracts on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet surged by 453% in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the year-over-year growth was calculated as 293%, according to a recent report from Alchemy. The report used libraries (developer tools that are easily read and applied), smart contracts, and...
Concurrent buying of Bitcoin and Ethereum in EU, US, and Asia breaks six-month trend
This metric shows the 30-day change in the regional price set during Asia, EU, and US working hours. Regional prices are constructed in a two-step process: First, price movements are assigned to regions based on working hours in the US, Europe, and Asia. Regional prices are then determined by calculating the cumulative sum of each region’s price changes over time.
Alameda had $65B artificial credit line, 43,000% more than FTX market makers
A recent court filing in the FTX bankruptcy case has revealed a “$65 billion backdoor” between Alameda and FTX. The filing includes a deck detailing the current findings relative to FTX group funds. The deck includes an illustration of the FTX liquidation process alongside a code sample that...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Alameda’s $65B ‘backdoor’; Thailand’s digital wallet system
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 17 saw court proceedings reveal that Alameda Research had a $65 billion artificial credit line at FTX. Meanwhile, Thailand has created a mandate that will require crypto companies to establish a digital wallet management system. Polygon has completed its hard fork, Ethereum’s weekly gas expenditure is on the rise, Kazakhstan’s mining hashrate is declining, and Silvergate has posted a $1 billion loss. Plus, research on mining company holdings.
Japan urges other countries to regulate crypto companies like banks
Japanese regulators are calling for other countries to regulate cryptocurrency like banks, according to a report from Bloomberg on Jan. 16. Mamoru Yanase, Deputy Director General for the strategy bureau at Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA), spoke to the news company. He said:. “Crypto has become this big…If you...
Research: Buoyant price action has Bitcoin options traders eyeing $30,000
Bitcoin options traders have overwhelmingly re-revised their expectations to $30,000 by the end of March, according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Recent price action took a decidedly bullish tone during the second week of the new year. Since Jan. 8, BTC recorded seven consecutive green daily closes, which took...
Silvergate Capital posts $1B loss in Q4’22
Silvergate Capital Corporation and its subsidiary Silvergate Bank announced a $1 billion net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a company report. The net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter stood at $33.16 per common share. Silvergate’s fourth quarter report also disclosed a decrease in...
