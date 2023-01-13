Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Officers locate escaped Webster County Inmate
DIXON, KY — Kentucky State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say escaped from the Webster County Detention Center Sunday afternoon. According to a Monday release, 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says "Webster Co. Jail," blue jeans, and white shoes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Lyon County teens face felony charges, accused of harassing and intimidating witness
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says two teens were charged with Class D felonies by a school resource officer on Friday. The teens — aged 14 and 15-years-old — are accused of harassing and making threats to a witness in an earlier criminal complaint investigated by the same SRO.
wpsdlocal6.com
Troopers search for escaped Webster County inmate
DIXON, KY — Kentucky State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say escaped from the Webster County Jail Sunday afternoon. According to a Monday release, 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says "Webster Co. Jail," blue jeans, and white shoes.
wpsdlocal6.com
As students return after winter break, what is Southern Illinois University doing about gun violence?
CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence at an off-campus party in Carbondale, Illinois, forever changed Michelle Dietzel’s world. She was a transfer student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and now she hopes the school will continue to fight against gun violence in the community. This, as SIU students return...
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: Hearing on misconduct allegation against Paducah City Commissioner David Guess
BREAKING UPDATE: Paducah City Commission members have voted unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess from the city commission. UPDATE: Attorneys have presented their closing arguments in the misconduct hearing of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess. Paducah City Commission members are now meeting in closed executive session. If you...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah to vote on commissioner's removal following public hearing
PADUCAH — Speakers for and against Paducah City Commissioner David Guess will make their voices heard at a public hearing Tuesday evening, after which fellow commissioners will vote on whether or not to remove him from the commission. The hearing at Paducah City Hall begins at 4 p.m. on...
wpsdlocal6.com
By carrying naloxone with you, you could save a life
PADUCAH — Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is now being distributed in multiple Paducah locations for free. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 101,522 people died from drug overdoses last year. In Kentucky specifically, there were 2,299 deaths. The Purchase District Health Department is partnering with multiple local organizations and health care providers in an effort to lower those numbers.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 51 bridge connecting Wickliffe, Cairo across Ohio River reopens to traffic after crash
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi crash is causing a blockage on the Ohio River Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge. According to a Monday release, early reports show a semi traveling southbound on the bridge hit the railing near the Kentucky side. Crews expect the site to be cleared...
wpsdlocal6.com
I-69 crash site cleared, all lanes open
PADUCAH — An early morning semi crash is causing a blockage on Interstate 69 Northbound in Marshall County at the 51 mile marker. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi hauling trash bags overturned just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges
PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah and Weyland Ventures invite community to attend City Block Project Groundbreaking
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah, in partnership with Weyland Ventures, is inviting everyone to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the City Block Project — an extensive construction project that's garnered both support and criticism from the community. The groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan....
wpsdlocal6.com
Free health screening event to be held at Carbondale apartment complex
CARBONDALE, IL — An apartment complex in Carbondale, Illinois, will host a Community Health Fair next week in collaboration with two local health care providers. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Cornerstone Apartments clubhouse at 250 Lewis Lane in Carbondale.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Starfish Orphan Ministry seeks new, gently used boot donations
PADUCAH — Local nonprofit Starfish Orphan Ministry believes "everyone can make a difference, one child at a time!" They're hoping the community takes the sentiment to heart as they request new or gently-used boots in men and boys' sizes. The ministry says shoes can be dropped off during their...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local talent needed: Rent One Park calls for commercial actors
MARION, IL — Are you looking for your 15 minutes of local fame?. Rent One Park is looking to fill several roles for a series of commercials to be filmed and broadcast in Southern Illinois. According to a Monday release, they are looking for principal talent and extras. Principal...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fostering assistance need
Humane Society in "desperate need" of foster homes, following septic issue. In a social media post, The McCracken County Humane Society is asking the community for people that can foster animals. After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care.
wpsdlocal6.com
Casting call set for Saturday for Rent One Park commercials
MARION, IL — Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, is looking to cast local actors for a series of commercials to be recorded and broadcast in southern Illinois. Black Diamond/Oasis Outdoors announced a casting call event sent for Saturday at the Rent One Park Diamond Club. A news release...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah remembers Martin Luther King Jr.
'History has it's eyes on you,' Paducah gathers in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday, America honors the life and work of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members and leaders in Paducah and McCracken County joined together to do the same.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Lions Club remembers decades-long service of former club leader
MAYFIELD, KY — Gerald McClain was a pillar of the Mayfield Lions Club. That's according to a Facebook post from the club, announcing the former leader's death at the age of 79. McClain was a club leader for nearly six decades, the MLC explains, noting they frequently joked he...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 01/16/2023
PADUCAH — Mild morning with spotty showers moving across the area this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared, all lanes open on I-24 westbound
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle car accident is restricting traffic on Interstate 24 Westbound at the 64.5 mile marker in Trigg County. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the accident involves as many as 4 passenger vehicles. The cabinet says it occurred immediately west of...
Comments / 0