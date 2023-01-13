PADUCAH — Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is now being distributed in multiple Paducah locations for free. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 101,522 people died from drug overdoses last year. In Kentucky specifically, there were 2,299 deaths. The Purchase District Health Department is partnering with multiple local organizations and health care providers in an effort to lower those numbers.

