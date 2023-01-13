ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Troopers search for escaped Webster County inmate

DIXON, KY — Kentucky State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say escaped from the Webster County Jail Sunday afternoon. According to a Monday release, 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says "Webster Co. Jail," blue jeans, and white shoes.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
By carrying naloxone with you, you could save a life

PADUCAH — Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is now being distributed in multiple Paducah locations for free. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 101,522 people died from drug overdoses last year. In Kentucky specifically, there were 2,299 deaths. The Purchase District Health Department is partnering with multiple local organizations and health care providers in an effort to lower those numbers.
PADUCAH, KY
I-69 crash site cleared, all lanes open

PADUCAH — An early morning semi crash is causing a blockage on Interstate 69 Northbound in Marshall County at the 51 mile marker. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi hauling trash bags overturned just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange. The...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges

PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
MURRAY, KY
Local talent needed: Rent One Park calls for commercial actors

MARION, IL — Are you looking for your 15 minutes of local fame?. Rent One Park is looking to fill several roles for a series of commercials to be filmed and broadcast in Southern Illinois. According to a Monday release, they are looking for principal talent and extras. Principal...
MARION, IL
Fostering assistance need

Humane Society in "desperate need" of foster homes, following septic issue. In a social media post, The McCracken County Humane Society is asking the community for people that can foster animals. After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Casting call set for Saturday for Rent One Park commercials

MARION, IL — Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, is looking to cast local actors for a series of commercials to be recorded and broadcast in southern Illinois. Black Diamond/Oasis Outdoors announced a casting call event sent for Saturday at the Rent One Park Diamond Club. A news release...
MARION, IL
Paducah remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

'History has it's eyes on you,' Paducah gathers in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday, America honors the life and work of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members and leaders in Paducah and McCracken County joined together to do the same.
PADUCAH, KY
Wake up Weather: 01/16/2023

PADUCAH — Mild morning with spotty showers moving across the area this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
PADUCAH, KY
Multi-vehicle crash cleared, all lanes open on I-24 westbound

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A multi-vehicle car accident is restricting traffic on Interstate 24 Westbound at the 64.5 mile marker in Trigg County. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the accident involves as many as 4 passenger vehicles. The cabinet says it occurred immediately west of...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

