Littleton, CO

Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Littleton

By Stephanie Butzer
 5 days ago
LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton police say they have located the parents of a young boy who was found alone on Friday morning.

The boy, who gave police his name, is about 2 or 3 years old, according to the Littleton Police Department. His name has been removed from this story. He was found around S. Gallup Street and W. Caley Avenue.

Anybody with information was asked to call the police department at 303-794-1551.

Rachel Cat
4d ago

I’m glad the police found the boy’s family. My sister pulled the same stunt at that age. Fortunately, a construction worker brought her back home safely.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

