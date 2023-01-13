Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton police say they have located the parents of a young boy who was found alone on Friday morning.

The boy, who gave police his name, is about 2 or 3 years old, according to the Littleton Police Department. His name has been removed from this story. He was found around S. Gallup Street and W. Caley Avenue.

A photo was not available.

Anybody with information was asked to call the police department at 303-794-1551.