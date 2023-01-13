ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Here’s Our First Look at Disney’s ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘The Crossover,’ & National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light.’

By Isaac Rouse
 5 days ago
The Rom-Com Is Back! 10 Movies & Series We Can’t Wait to See

When it comes to television, audiences are typically divided between drama and comedy, but 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for rom-coms!. Whether it’s films or series, there’s something for every viewer, and we’re just dying to dive into some of these tantalizing titles. Among the highlights are Prime Video‘s long-anticipated Shotgun Wedding and Netflix‘s Your Place or Mine. Paramount+ gets into the game with At Midnight, and Hulu takes a musical route with the forthcoming series Up Here.
‘Netflix Correct Your Mistake’: What’s the Most Upsetting Series Cancellation So Far? (POLL)

Netflix has been creating its own original content for the last decade-plus, changing the television landscape from appointment programming to streaming in the process. They even introduced the phrase “binge-watching” to the masses and the pop culture lexicon. Their library is filled with compelling programs ranging from Orange Is The New Black and Bojack Horseman to groundbreaking comedy specials and anime programs like Castlevania, plus a robust catalog of films ranging from genre to prestigious Oscar bait, like Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman.
Hulu’s ‘Up Here’ & ‘Saint X’ Casts Pose for Portraits at TCA (PHOTOS)

The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is underway, and among the stars from TV’s hottest series (both new and returning) who have been coming into the TV Insider portrait for some photo fun are those from two coming soon to streaming. The stars of Hulu’s Saint X...
2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominees: ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘Interview With the Vampire’ & More

The world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD, has unveiled the nominees for its 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards. The organization is celebrating several fan-favorite shows in its TV categories including Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Interview with the Vampire, A League of Their Own, The Sex Lives of College Girls, What We Do in the Shadows and so many more with its nominations. Announced by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby, they revealed the categories and nominees in a GLAAD Drag Story Time video that debuted on GLAAD’s YouTube page.
‘Abbott’ Fundraiser, ‘Home Ec’ and ‘Big Sky’ Finales, ‘grown-ish’ Returns, ‘Dirty Old Cars’

ABC’s awards favorite Abbott Elementary provides a lesson in fundraising, while sitcom Home Economics and thriller Big Sky end their third seasons. The black-ish spinoff grown-ish returns to Freeform to continue its fifth season with Junior now enrolled in college. A new series visits detailing shops that restore junkers into their former automotive glory.
Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Legendary Italian Actress Was 95

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the most famous actresses of European and Hollywood cinema in the 1950s and 60s, has died. She was 95. The legendary movie star, known for her roles in films such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beautiful But Dangerous, passed away on Monday (January 16) in Rome, as confirmed by the Italian news agency ANSA.
‘Are You the One?’ New Host Kamie Crawford on How the Show’s Like ‘Catfish’

The Are You the One? dating pool is venturing into international waters for season 9. The popular relationship competition series sees 22 new singles from the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand punch their passports in Gran Canaria, Spain. There they’ll search for love and potentially take home big money.
Marilu Henner to Guest Star on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ as Kilbride’s Ex-Wife

Actress Marilu Henner is joining the NCIS universe as an upcoming guest star on NCIS: Los Angeles. Henner will play Elizabeth, ex-wife of the rough-around-the-edges retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), TVLine reports. The episode, set to air on Sunday, February 26, will see Elizabeth visiting her ex with hopes that Kilbride will reconnect with their son, to whom he hasn’t spoken in years. The fast-moving procedural will take a beat and slow down for a few scenes to examine the relationship between the admiral and his ex, adding dimension to the gruff character.
‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s ‘Missing’ Husband Was Apparently Found Alive

In a November 2021 interview on ITV, Tiger King’s Carole Baskin told the hosts of This Morning that her missing husband, Don Lewis, was actually found alive according to Homeland Security. Not one single source has come through in the 14 months since the interview aired to confirm her claims are accurate, but the internet is just catching on.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Released by Disney+ (VIDEO)

Star Wars fans watching the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday (January 16) night got a special treat at halftime as Disney+ unveiled the new full-length trailer for The Mandalorian‘s third season. “Our people are scattered, like stars in the...

