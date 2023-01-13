Raiders Adams, Jacobs, Carlson named first-team All-Pro

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson of the Raiders were selected to The Associated Press All-Pro team that was announced Friday.

For Adams, acquired in the offseason, it’s the third time he’s been honored as a first-team All-Pro performer. He was third in the NFL in receiving with 1,516 yards, becoming the sixth player in league history with two straight seasons of 1,500-plus receiving yards. His 14 touchdown catches led the league, and with 100 catches it marked the fourth time in his career he had 100 receptions or more. His receiving yardage was a franchise record, surpassing Tim Brown’s 1,408 yards in 1997.

Jacobs led the league in rushing with 1,653 yards. He’s the third player in Raiders’ history to be a rushing champ. Marcus Allen led the NFL in 1985, and Clem Daniels was the American Football League rushing leader in 1963. Jacobs’ rushing yardage is second best in franchise history; Allen had 1,759 yards in 1985.

Like Jacobs, the first-team honor is a first for Carlson. He was selected on the AP’s second team in 2021. Carlson finished this season with 137 points, tied for third most in the NFL, and scored 10-plus points in eight games, the most in the NFL and tied for most in a single season in team history. He had 34 field goals, tied for second-most in the league, including an NFL-record of 11 from 50 yards or longer.

