ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police

A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting

A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland. D.C. police said a woman died on the scene....
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Dozens of Prince William County students weren’t notified of merit commendations

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Schools officials say an accidental oversight delayed notification of National Merit commendations for 28 high school students, months after the commendations were originally awarded and schools were supposed to tell students.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man faces murder charge after Southeast DC standoff, fire

A homicide suspect is in custody following an armed standoff and fire in a Southeast D.C. residence on Monday afternoon. D.C. police said Tuesday that the body of 53-year-old James Brooks, of no fixed address, was recovered from the 200 block of 37th Street SE around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Brooks was found suffering from apparent stab wounds and died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Food delivery driver shot and killed in Prince George’s Co.

A man delivering groceries in Temple Hills, Maryland, was shot and killed on Friday night. Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Maryland, was found inside his SUV at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Monday. Police said...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WTOP

When should school start? Fairfax Co. begins work on 2023-24 calendar

Virginia’s largest school system has started developing its calendar for the next school year, unveiling four possible options Tuesday that have different break lengths and end dates. At a work session, Fairfax County Public Schools also detailed calendar options for the next three school years, though it’s unclear whether...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

$500M Tysons senior-living condo project tops out

One of the priciest high-rise projects in Tysons, Virginia, has “topped out,” with developers completing the final concrete pour of the roof. The Mather, scheduled to open in 2024, will be a luxury senior-living condo community in two buildings. Phase one includes 179 condo units, and phase two will have 114 units. The $500 million project, at 7929 Westpark Drive, is being co-developed by nonprofit senior community developer Mather and Westminster Capital.
TYSONS, VA
WTOP

Rivera’s 27 lead Lafayette over American 70-59

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Rivera had 27 points in Lafayette’s 70-59 win over American on Wednesday night. Rivera finished 12 of 13 from the field for the Leopards (6-14, 4-3 Patriot League). Leo O’Boyle shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kyle Jenkins recorded nine points and was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy