Pioneering tap dancer and singer Arthur Duncan, celebrated for his time on The Lawrence Welk Show and The Betty White Show, passed away earlier this month at the age of 97. The Washington Post reported the news on January 17, that the dancer had died on January 4 at a care center in Moreno Valley, California. According to his wife, Carole Carbone, his cause of death was a stroke and pneumonia. She also noted that he was still searching for his next gig and was “performing until the end.”

