Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
See ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘Prom Pact’ & More Disney+ Stars at TCA
The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour remains underway in Pasadena, California, and while stars stop by to promote their shows, they’re also dropping into TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s TCA portrait studio. Among some of the latest talent to stop by are performers from upcoming...
tvinsider.com
‘Poker Face’: Amy Poehler, Kate Hudson, Taika Waititi & More Turn Out for Premiere of Rian Johnson Series (PHOTOS)
The Hollywood Legion Theater was the place to be on Tuesday (January 17) night, as Peacock hosted a star-studded world premiere screening and after-party for Poker Face, the new original series from Glass Onion director Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne. Lyonne led the way down the red carpet in a...
tvinsider.com
Critics Choice Awards: Best Red Carpet Looks from Aubrey Plaza to Michelle Yeoh (PHOTOS)
It was a glamorous night in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, as the Hollywood celebrities arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel for the annual Critics Choice Awards, which aired live on The CW. Before the ceremony began, the stars of film and television turned heads on the red...
tvinsider.com
‘New Amsterdam’ Bosses Explain That Series Finale Twist & Where We Left Max’s Love Life
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam series finale “Right Place” and “How Can I Help.”]. Dr. Max Goodwin’s (Ryan Eggold) mantra (“How can I help?”) will continue on for years to come at New Amsterdam, thanks to the new medical director we meet in the NBC drama’s series finale.
tvinsider.com
Craig Ferguson Eyes Late-Night Return With TV-Focused Talk Show ‘Channel Surf’
Sony Pictures is looking to bring Craig Ferguson back to late-night TV as soon as Fall 2023. The production house is shopping a new half-hour format starring the former host of The Late Late Show. He’ll unpack the week in TV with friends. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson would...
tvinsider.com
Hulu’s ‘Up Here’ & ‘Saint X’ Casts Pose for Portraits at TCA (PHOTOS)
The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is underway, and among the stars from TV’s hottest series (both new and returning) who have been coming into the TV Insider portrait for some photo fun are those from two coming soon to streaming. The stars of Hulu’s Saint X...
tvinsider.com
Bruce Gowers Dies: ‘American Idol’ & Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video Director Was 82
Bruce Gowers, a veteran British director who worked on American Idol from 2001 to 2010 and directed musical specials for the likes of Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones, has died. He was 82. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gowers passed away in Santa Monica, California, following complications from an...
tvinsider.com
What ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Scrubs’ All Share, According to Brett Goldstein & Bill Lawrence
Do you ever wish your therapist would tell you what they’re really thinking? Shrinking does just that, but also questions whether that’s really the best move for Jimmy (Jason Segel) and his clients. The answer is a little bit of both. Throwing therapeutic practices to the wind gives the widowed Jimmy freedom to unload his pent-up grief, but his messiness gets his clients and himself into some hot water.
tvinsider.com
Amy Jo Johnson Explains Kimberly’s Absence in Netflix’s ‘Power Rangers’ Reunion Special
Netflix‘s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, slated to premiere April 19, will reunite the original cast in celebration of its 30th anniversary; however, the original Pink Ranger will not be present. Amy Jo Johnson, known for playing Kimberly Hart from 1993 to 1995 on Mighty Morphin Power...
tvinsider.com
‘A Small Light’ & More National Geographic Stars in Our TCA Portrait Studio
National Geographic has an exciting lineup of original works this year. A handful of their creators stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s portrait studio during The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour. First is the upcoming miniseries A Small Light, telling the story of the brave...
tvinsider.com
Marilu Henner to Guest Star on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ as Kilbride’s Ex-Wife
Actress Marilu Henner is joining the NCIS universe as an upcoming guest star on NCIS: Los Angeles. Henner will play Elizabeth, ex-wife of the rough-around-the-edges retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), TVLine reports. The episode, set to air on Sunday, February 26, will see Elizabeth visiting her ex with hopes that Kilbride will reconnect with their son, to whom he hasn’t spoken in years. The fast-moving procedural will take a beat and slow down for a few scenes to examine the relationship between the admiral and his ex, adding dimension to the gruff character.
tvinsider.com
Arthur Duncan Dies: Trailblazing Black Tap Dancer Was 97
Pioneering tap dancer and singer Arthur Duncan, celebrated for his time on The Lawrence Welk Show and The Betty White Show, passed away earlier this month at the age of 97. The Washington Post reported the news on January 17, that the dancer had died on January 4 at a care center in Moreno Valley, California. According to his wife, Carole Carbone, his cause of death was a stroke and pneumonia. She also noted that he was still searching for his next gig and was “performing until the end.”
tvinsider.com
‘Stonehouse’ Stars Matthew Macfadyen & Kevin R. McNally Preview Real-Life Political Drama
The story of John Stonehouse may be little known stateside, but you almost wouldn’t believe the tale told in BritBox‘s three-part drama Stonehouse spins if it wasn’t based on true events. Following the rise and fall of MP John Stonehouse’s (Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen) career, the ’70s-set tale...
tvinsider.com
Anthony Hopkins to Play Roman Emperor in Gladiator Series ‘Those About to Die’ at Peacock
Anthony Hopkins will play Roman Emperor Vespasian in an upcoming Peacock drama series titled Those About to Die. The series is created by Roland Emmerich, director of films like Moonfall, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, Godzilla (1998), and Independence Day. Those About to Die is an epic drama set...
tvinsider.com
The Rom-Com Is Back! 10 Movies & Series We Can’t Wait to See
When it comes to television, audiences are typically divided between drama and comedy, but 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for rom-coms!. Whether it’s films or series, there’s something for every viewer, and we’re just dying to dive into some of these tantalizing titles. Among the highlights are Prime Video‘s long-anticipated Shotgun Wedding and Netflix‘s Your Place or Mine. Paramount+ gets into the game with At Midnight, and Hulu takes a musical route with the forthcoming series Up Here.
tvinsider.com
Donna Mills’ Career on TV: What She’s Said About ‘Knots Landing’ & 7 More Shows
More than a half-century into her Hollywood career, Knots Landing alum Donna Mills isn’t ready to rest on her laurels. “All I dreamed about when I wanted to be a dancer as a kid was the curtain opening and someone handing me a bouquet as I took my bow,” the 82-year-old actress told The Daily Beast last year. “I have had a wonderful career so far. I do not see myself retiring. I want to work for as long as possible. I’m not done yet.”
tvinsider.com
2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominees: ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘Interview With the Vampire’ & More
The world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD, has unveiled the nominees for its 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards. The organization is celebrating several fan-favorite shows in its TV categories including Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Interview with the Vampire, A League of Their Own, The Sex Lives of College Girls, What We Do in the Shadows and so many more with its nominations. Announced by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby, they revealed the categories and nominees in a GLAAD Drag Story Time video that debuted on GLAAD’s YouTube page.
tvinsider.com
‘Luther,’ ‘Murder Mystery 2’ & More Titles Make Netflix 2023 Film Lineup
Netflix is asking viewers to reach for their calendars as the streamer unveils its 2023 movie slate filled with exciting new originals, sequels, and follow-up films. Whether you’re into dramas, rom-coms, sci-fi thrillers, international escapades, or family adventures, there’s something for every kind of viewer included in the schedule. Among the notable titles are original sequels such as the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston re-team for Murder Mystery 2, as well as the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction 2.
tvinsider.com
‘Only Murders in the Building’: Meryl Streep Joins Season 3 Cast
Only Murders in the Building is getting even more star-studded for its third season at Hulu as Meryl Streep joins the stacked ensemble for its upcoming chapter. The actress joins previously announced Season 3 recruit Paul Rudd who appeared in the Season 2 finale as the show’s next victim. Streep’s casting was revealed on the Only Murders in the Building social media channels via star Selena Gomez. Gomez spoke to fans directly in a video recorded by the actress who plays one-third of the fan-favorite comedy mystery’s main trio.
tvinsider.com
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Released by Disney+ (VIDEO)
Star Wars fans watching the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday (January 16) night got a special treat at halftime as Disney+ unveiled the new full-length trailer for The Mandalorian‘s third season. “Our people are scattered, like stars in the...
Comments / 1