tvinsider.com

Hulu’s ‘Up Here’ & ‘Saint X’ Casts Pose for Portraits at TCA (PHOTOS)

The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is underway, and among the stars from TV’s hottest series (both new and returning) who have been coming into the TV Insider portrait for some photo fun are those from two coming soon to streaming. The stars of Hulu’s Saint X...
tvinsider.com

What ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Scrubs’ All Share, According to Brett Goldstein & Bill Lawrence

Do you ever wish your therapist would tell you what they’re really thinking? Shrinking does just that, but also questions whether that’s really the best move for Jimmy (Jason Segel) and his clients. The answer is a little bit of both. Throwing therapeutic practices to the wind gives the widowed Jimmy freedom to unload his pent-up grief, but his messiness gets his clients and himself into some hot water.
tvinsider.com

‘A Small Light’ & More National Geographic Stars in Our TCA Portrait Studio

National Geographic has an exciting lineup of original works this year. A handful of their creators stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s portrait studio during The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour. First is the upcoming miniseries A Small Light, telling the story of the brave...
tvinsider.com

Marilu Henner to Guest Star on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ as Kilbride’s Ex-Wife

Actress Marilu Henner is joining the NCIS universe as an upcoming guest star on NCIS: Los Angeles. Henner will play Elizabeth, ex-wife of the rough-around-the-edges retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), TVLine reports. The episode, set to air on Sunday, February 26, will see Elizabeth visiting her ex with hopes that Kilbride will reconnect with their son, to whom he hasn’t spoken in years. The fast-moving procedural will take a beat and slow down for a few scenes to examine the relationship between the admiral and his ex, adding dimension to the gruff character.
tvinsider.com

Arthur Duncan Dies: Trailblazing Black Tap Dancer Was 97

Pioneering tap dancer and singer Arthur Duncan, celebrated for his time on The Lawrence Welk Show and The Betty White Show, passed away earlier this month at the age of 97. The Washington Post reported the news on January 17, that the dancer had died on January 4 at a care center in Moreno Valley, California. According to his wife, Carole Carbone, his cause of death was a stroke and pneumonia. She also noted that he was still searching for his next gig and was “performing until the end.”
tvinsider.com

The Rom-Com Is Back! 10 Movies & Series We Can’t Wait to See

When it comes to television, audiences are typically divided between drama and comedy, but 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for rom-coms!. Whether it’s films or series, there’s something for every viewer, and we’re just dying to dive into some of these tantalizing titles. Among the highlights are Prime Video‘s long-anticipated Shotgun Wedding and Netflix‘s Your Place or Mine. Paramount+ gets into the game with At Midnight, and Hulu takes a musical route with the forthcoming series Up Here.
tvinsider.com

Donna Mills’ Career on TV: What She’s Said About ‘Knots Landing’ & 7 More Shows

More than a half-century into her Hollywood career, Knots Landing alum Donna Mills isn’t ready to rest on her laurels. “All I dreamed about when I wanted to be a dancer as a kid was the curtain opening and someone handing me a bouquet as I took my bow,” the 82-year-old actress told The Daily Beast last year. “I have had a wonderful career so far. I do not see myself retiring. I want to work for as long as possible. I’m not done yet.”
tvinsider.com

2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominees: ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘Interview With the Vampire’ & More

The world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD, has unveiled the nominees for its 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards. The organization is celebrating several fan-favorite shows in its TV categories including Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Interview with the Vampire, A League of Their Own, The Sex Lives of College Girls, What We Do in the Shadows and so many more with its nominations. Announced by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby, they revealed the categories and nominees in a GLAAD Drag Story Time video that debuted on GLAAD’s YouTube page.
tvinsider.com

‘Luther,’ ‘Murder Mystery 2’ & More Titles Make Netflix 2023 Film Lineup

Netflix is asking viewers to reach for their calendars as the streamer unveils its 2023 movie slate filled with exciting new originals, sequels, and follow-up films. Whether you’re into dramas, rom-coms, sci-fi thrillers, international escapades, or family adventures, there’s something for every kind of viewer included in the schedule. Among the notable titles are original sequels such as the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston re-team for Murder Mystery 2, as well as the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction 2.
tvinsider.com

‘Only Murders in the Building’: Meryl Streep Joins Season 3 Cast

Only Murders in the Building is getting even more star-studded for its third season at Hulu as Meryl Streep joins the stacked ensemble for its upcoming chapter. The actress joins previously announced Season 3 recruit Paul Rudd who appeared in the Season 2 finale as the show’s next victim. Streep’s casting was revealed on the Only Murders in the Building social media channels via star Selena Gomez. Gomez spoke to fans directly in a video recorded by the actress who plays one-third of the fan-favorite comedy mystery’s main trio.
tvinsider.com

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Released by Disney+ (VIDEO)

Star Wars fans watching the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday (January 16) night got a special treat at halftime as Disney+ unveiled the new full-length trailer for The Mandalorian‘s third season. “Our people are scattered, like stars in the...

