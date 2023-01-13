ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers star explains why Jimmy Garoppolo the source of Brock Purdy’s insane success

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B88Zc_0kDqyISS00

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey believes the success rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has had is from being able to learn from nine-year veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

Brock Purdy was thrust into a very difficult situation in his first season in the NFL. The man selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was never supposed to see regular season action. However, the 23-year-old had to jump in and lead the offense for a Super Bowl contender after both of the QBs ahead of him on the depth chart went down with season-ending injuries.

“Mr. Irrelevant” 2022 should have been disastrous, all things considered, but instead he has been a revelation and taken the offense to new heights during the back half of a stunning 10-game win streak. He has posted 200-yard throwing games consistently, and most importantly, has limited his turnovers with smart decision-making.

Related: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks QB preview – Purdy against Smith

Purdy’s play has been magical over the last few games, yet one top player on the offensive unit claims that is only happening because Brock Purdy had a very good mentor this season.

San Francisco 49ers QB room helped groom Brock Purdy for immediate success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHty1_0kDqyISS00
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

During a conversation with “49ers Talk” ahead of their NFC Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, running back Christian McCaffrey spoke on what Purdy has been able to do despite the odds. And the one-time All-Pro said former starter Jimmy Garoppolo deserves a lot of the credit.

“Brock’s success is a major testament to Jimmy. Jimmy has handled so many things like a true pro. A lot of the things Brock does, Jimmy did. And that is from Jimmy, that it was passed on.”

– Christian McCaffrey (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area)

While the NFL trade deadline acquisition believes Garoppolo has been highly influential in Purdy’s success, he also believes the San Francisco 49ers QB room — with Garoppolo, Week 1 starter Trey Lance , and QB coach Brian Griese — groomed the rookie to be capable of making an immediate impact.

Also Read:
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for NFC Wild Card Playoffs

“That’s a testament to [Garoppolo] and that whole room and coach Griese getting those guys ready, and Trey being there every day. I think it’s a special room. When you have quarterback room that’s competing like that and you have no egos, it’s a special room.”

– Christian McCaffrey
  • Brock Purdy stats (2022-2023): 9 games, 1,374 passing yards, 13 TD, 4 INT, 107.3 rating

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks kick off NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET on Fox.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

Ex-49ers’ QB Colin Kaepernick assists family in suing police department for $100M by providing free autopsy

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making headlines again for his involvement in a $100 million lawsuit against the police. The lawsuit is on behalf of the family of Rob Adams, who was shot and killed by police in an alleged response to a 911 call about an armed man. The incident was caught on CCTV and body cam footage, which shows the police chasing Adams before opening fire. The police claim that Adams was armed, but his mother, Tamika King, says the object in question was actually a mobile phone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

NFL world blasts John Harbaugh after Ravens playoff loss

The Baltimore Ravens took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and ultimately came up just short on their last possession to tie up the game. Many are blaming Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his questionable clock management for the loss. Baltimore nearly completed a hail-mary Read more... The post NFL world blasts John Harbaugh after Ravens playoff loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

49ers’ game review: What happened in the worst half of Brock Purdy’s NFL career?

Before Brock Purdy was beating his chest in celebration Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie quarterback was shaking his head in frustration. Slide 1 of 6: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reviews a tablet during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
Larry Brown Sports

Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With 'Unfair' Schedule Decision

There is one game remaining in the NFL's Wild Card round, as the Dallas Cowboys are set to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The winner of this game will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road late on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday ...
TAMPA, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy