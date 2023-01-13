ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards, lefty Jordan Montgomery settle on $10M

The St. Louis Cardinals avoided arbitration with Jordan Montgomery, agreeing to a reported one-year $10 million contract for the left-hander for 2023.

Multiple media outlets confirmed the numbers on Friday for Montgomery, who was acquired last August in the trade that sent outfielder Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees.

Montgomery, 30, made 11 starts for the Cardinals and 21 for the Yankees in 2022, finishing 9-6 with a 3.48 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 178 1/3 innings.

He owns a 28-23 career record with a 3.85 ERA in 109 games (108 starts) with New York (2017-22) and St. Louis.

