Timbers exercise 2023 option for forward Nathan Fogaca

The Portland Timbers exercised their 2023 option for Brazilian forward Nathan Fogaca, the team announced Friday.

The Timbers hold an additional club option for 2024.

Fogaca, 23, scored two goals in 11 games (four starts) during his first MLS season in 2022.

Both goals came in his Timbers debut in a 7-2 defeat of Sporting Kansas City on May 14, making him the first player in franchise history to record a brace in his first game.

In 2021, he appeared in 34 matches (30 starts) and scored a team-high 13 goals while leading San Antonio FC to the USL Championship conference final.

–Field Level Media

