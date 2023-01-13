ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Brooks Completes ‘History of the World’ with ‘Part II’ — Watch Teaser

By Wilson Chapman
Back in 1981, between “High Anxiety” and “Spaceballs,” Mel Brooks released “History of the World Part I,” a parody of epic films where at least part of the joke was that there was never going to be a Part II. But after 40 years, that’s no longer the case, as “ History of the World Part II ,” a limited series follow-up to the film is set to premiere on Hulu March 6. The streamer announced the news January 13, in addition to releasing a teaser for the sketch series.

Similar to the film, which consisted of five segments spanning the Stone Age to the French Revolution, each episode of “History of the World Part II” will consist of several sketches taking place at different periods throughout human history. Brooks stars in each episode alongside Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz, but each episode will also feature special guest stars from a stacked lineup that includes (deep breath): Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.

All four main cast members serve as writers and executive producers for the series alongside David Stassen. This is notably the first live-action feature writing credit the 96-year-old Brooks has since 2005’s “The Producers,” his movie musical adaptation of his Broadway musical adaptation of his most acclaimed film. His last directorial credit was 1995’s “Dracula: Dead and Loving It,” and, sadly, Brooks won’t be returning to the director’s chair for “Part II,” but Strassen, Kroll, Lance Bangs, and Alice Mathias are set to direct. Searchlight Television and 20th Television serve as the studios for the series.

Following its premiere on Monday, March 6, two episodes of “History of the World Part II” will drop daily that week, with the finale set for March 9. Watch the teaser for the series below.

