Nicholas Galitzine Joins Julianne Moore In Sky & AMC Series ‘Mary & George’ About Royal Court Intrigue In King James I’s England; Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE : Nicholas Galitzine ( Cinderella ) has been cast opposite Julianne Moore in Sky and AMC’s buzzy period drama Mary & George about powerful royal family favorites Mary Villiers and her son George.

Filming on the drama series is now underway in the UK.

Oscar winner Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential mother and sons England had ever seen.

Based on a true story, the eight-part limited series is created by DC Moore, whose credits include Killing Eve , Temple and Not Safe for Work .

The series will mark only the second time Boogie Nights and Still Alice star Moore has led a TV drama after 2021 Apple miniseries Lisey’s Story . Galitzine is best known for roles in Netflix’s romance Purple Hearts — which knocked The Gray Man from the streamer’s No. 1 spot last July — and as Prince Robert in Prime Video’s Cinderella , opposite Camila Cabello.

Mary & George is produced by Liza Marshall’s Hera Pictures in association with Sky Studios and is written by playwright DC Moore, inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s nonfiction book The King’s Assassin . Lead director is Oliver Hermanus, director of Moffie and awards hopeful Living , which screened at Sundance, Venice, Telluride, Toronto and London.

The show is expected to air later this year on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy. AMC Networks will release the series in U.S, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales on behalf of Sky Studios. Sky Studios CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz, will tease the show Monday during NBCUniversal’s MIP cocktail party in Cannes.

Galitzine’s most recent movies include Prime Video’s The Idea Of You with Anne Hathaway, the same streamer’s romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue , and comedy Bottoms from MGM’s Orion Pictures. Previous titles include Zoe Lister-Jones’ The Craft: Legacy , Netflix’s Chambers , A24’s Share , and Handsome Devil .

Galitzine is represented by the UK’s Curtis Brown Group, WME, Anonymous Content, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.