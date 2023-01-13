Read full article on original website
City Commissioners turn down bid for American Legion building, approve sign-on bonuses for new employees
After meeting in closed-door session about the former American Legion building, the Breckenridge City Commissioners turned down an offer to buy the building and voted to make some changes to the bid process. The action took place during the Jan. 10 meeting. “I move to reject the received bid for...
Buckaroo Queen coronation scheduled for Jan. 28
The 98th Coronation of the Buckaroo Queen is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Bailey Auditorium on the Breckenridge High School campus. Tickets will cost $5 each and may be purchased at the door or at the BHS office in advance. This year’s Breckenridge High School...
Stephens County Commissioners approve fuel bids, take care of routine business
At their first meeting of the new year, the Stephens County Commissioners approved the two fuel bids they received and took care of several other business items. They also did not take any action on a burn ban for the county. On Jan. 9, the commissioners opened bids from All...
Barbara Priest
Barbara Priest, age 90 of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. The family will have a graveside service at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Barbara Nell Wages was born November 13, 1932, in Lubbock, Texas, to J.B. Wages and Evelyn Monroe Wages. She...
SCJLS 2023: Jackson, Nowak and Blackman garner top awards in Sheep Division
The Sheep Division of the 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show followed the poultry judging Friday morning, Jan. 6. Don Kelm of Stephenville judged the contest, and Matt Colbert of Lubbock judged the showmanship portion of the competition. The results of the Sheep Division are as follows:. Senior Showmanship: Joni...
Annual Stephens County Junior Livestock Show highlights showmanship, as well as animals and ag projects
For 65 years, the youth of Stephens County have been coming together to exhibit their agriculture animal projects in the local livestock show. The 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show and Sale included more than 120 kids participating in the annual event from Thursday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Stephens County Agriculture/Expo Center.
SCJLS 2023: Providence Ezell, Kadynce Kennedy earn top awards in Cattle Division
The final livestock contest of the 2021 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show was the Cattle Division on Friday evening, Jan. 6. Don Kelm of Stephenville judged the contest, and Matt Colbert of Lubbock judged the showmanship portion of the competition. There were eight classes and seven participants. The results were:
SCJLS 2023: Chloe Pugh, Violet Fitch earn top awards in Poultry Division
Class 12 – 1. Josiah Moreno; 2. Hannah Moreno; 3. Violet Fitch. Class 13– 1. Hannah Moreno; 2. Josiah Moreno; 3. Jaiven Rodriguez. Class 14 – 1. Chloe Pugh; 2. Violet Fitch; 3. Tristan Diza; 4. Chloe Pugh. Grand Champion – Pen of Poultry: Chloe Pugh.
SMH to host blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5
Stephens Memorial Hospital will kick off National Blood Donor Month with a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Carter BloodCare bus will be set up at 101 S. Hartford St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Walk-ins will be accepted, as space is available, but appointments are recommended. Click here to schedule a blood donation appointment or call Chris Curtis at SMH at 254-559-3363.
New BFAC exhibit features mixed media art of Filipino artist Ellen Carmona-Kochoa
A collection of mixed media paintings by Filipino artist Ellen Carmona-Kochoa is adding a splash of color — and some black and white — to the walls of the Breckenridge Fine Arts Center’s Main Gallery this month. The exhibit, titled “Introspections: A Collection of Unspoken Poetries,” will...
Billy Joe Harris
Billy Harris, 81, of Breckenridge, Texas passed away on December 31, 2022 in Breckenridge, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 am, January 4, 2023 with Otho Noggle at Melton Kitchens Chapel of Memories. Interment will be a private burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Melton Kitchens Funeral Home staff.
TSTC honors Vocational Nursing graduates at pinning ceremony
Texas State Technical College’s Vocational Nursing graduates from the Breckenridge and Sweetwater campuses were welcomed into the profession on Thursday, Dec. 15. Twenty-five students walked the stage to receive their TSTC Vocational Nursing pins that signify their completion of the program. Instructors from the two campuses recognized the graduates.
Rigoberto Gallegos
Rigoberto Gallegos, age 61 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Dias officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29, at Morehart Mortuary.
Update: City of Breckenridge Convenience Station to have limited hours for a couple of weeks
Due to staffing issues, the City of Breckenridge’s Convenience Station will have limited hours of operation for at least the next two weeks, according to City Manager Cynthia Northrop. The Convenience Station will be open the following hours in upcoming days:. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, 9 a.m. to...
Stephens County officials sworn in for new year
Several Stephens County officials were sworn in on Friday and this morning in the district courtroom at the Stephens County Courthouse. County Judge Michael Roach was officially sworn in on Friday, Dec. 30. He will have a ceremonial swearing in by District Judge Stephen Bristow on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Courthouse.
Stephens County ag center gets new sign just in time for annual livestock show, slated for Jan. 5-7
The 2023 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show and Sale will kick off Thursday evening, Jan. 5, at the Stephens County Ag Center on U.S. Highway 180, east of Breckenridge. See the complete schedule below. This year, attendees to the SCJLS will be greeted by a new entryway sign over the...
Breckenridge Texan fundraiser in final stretch, needs $1,595 to meet goal
With five days left in the Breckenridge Texan’s annual fundraising campaign, we need an additional $1,595 to meet our 2022 goal of $4,000 in donations. Each year, the Breckenridge Texan participates in a program called NewsMatch to help make sure our local supporters get the most from their donations. For every dollar that is donated to the Breckenridge Texan, the NewsMatch program matches it with an equal donation, doubling the funds. And, this year, if we can raise $4,000 by Dec. 31, we will get an additional match, which means every donation will be tripled.
Ilona Minks
Ilona Minks, age 77 of Breckenridge, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Patrick Frishe officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Ilona Schuck was born July 3,...
Lucy Perez
Lucy Perez, 55, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Her funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Rosary service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Her interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will be under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
Kids’ activities spread Christmas cheer around Breckenridge
In the days leading up to the school holiday break, the young kids of Breckenridge and Stephens County had quite a few opportunities to spread Christmas cheer and to visit with Santa Claus. Along the way, Breckenridge Texan Publisher Tony Pilkington took photos at several East Elementary events and has...
