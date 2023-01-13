Read full article on original website
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Police: Suspect dead in North Little Rock following 'domestic' incident
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is now dead and an officer is on leave after an incident in which a suspect was "barricading" inside of a North Little Rock home on Wednesday. According to reports, police responded to a "disturbance with a weapon" on Locust Street overnight.
North Little Rock police: Suspect dead in early morning standoff, officer on administrative leave
North Little Rock police said one person was found dead inside a home after being involved in a standoff early Wednesday morning.
Little Rock police arrest 15-year-old wanted in deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Little Rock police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a deadly December shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.
North Little Rock police identify victim in East Broadway deadly shooting
North Little Rock police have identified the man killed in a shooting on East Broadway Street Tuesday.
Police conducting homicide investigation Monday evening in west Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening after two were found dead.
Arkansas police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
LRPD: 2 found dead after man shoots and kills woman & himself
Details released from the Little Rock police show that a man shot and killed a woman before killing himself Monday evening.
Beebe police arrest suspect after shots fired at motel
BEEBE, Ark. — Officers with the Beebe Police Department responded to a call this morning in regards to gunshots fired at the Rodeway Inn. Upon arrival, witnesses reported that the suspect, identified as James Brasher, came out of one of the motel rooms with a firearm and began loudly threatening to shoot the occupants in the room next to his.
Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder
Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested, charged with misdemeanor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office employee at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, 28-year-old Janeka Watkins of Little Rock was arrested on a domestic-related misdemeanor charge. Since the arrest, she has been placed on administrative leave by...
LRPD locate missing 38-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has located a woman who was missing from Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN
Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
April Harris' family still looking for answers 5 years after murder
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been five years since the murder of April Harris— a young mother who was shot and killed as she was taking her kids to school. April's sister, Amber Harris, said that January 19, 2018, was a day that forever changed her and her family's life.
TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck
Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
Police investigating apparent hit-and-run death of boy in Benton
A 13-year-old boy is dead from an apparent hit-and-run incident in Benton. The Benton Police Department responded to the area of the 19000 block of the eastbound Frontage Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday, January 15th. There had been reports of an unresponsive juvenile male. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
City of Hot Springs on the hunt for new police chief
The city of Hot Springs is searching for a new police chief.
Faulkner County, Mayflower police investigate shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Faulker County sheriffs responded to a shooting on the westbound ramp of I-40 in Mayflower at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, multiple shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Stephens Elementary, Central High School off lockdown after LRPD searched for suspect accused of murder
A Friday-morning lockdown has been lifted at Stephens Elementary and Central High schools after police searched the area.
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
