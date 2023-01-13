ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Beebe police arrest suspect after shots fired at motel

BEEBE, Ark. — Officers with the Beebe Police Department responded to a call this morning in regards to gunshots fired at the Rodeway Inn. Upon arrival, witnesses reported that the suspect, identified as James Brasher, came out of one of the motel rooms with a firearm and began loudly threatening to shoot the occupants in the room next to his.
BEEBE, AR
KATV

Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder

Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

LRPD locate missing 38-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has located a woman who was missing from Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN

Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
BENTON, AR
KATV

36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck

Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Police investigating apparent hit-and-run death of boy in Benton

A 13-year-old boy is dead from an apparent hit-and-run incident in Benton. The Benton Police Department responded to the area of the 19000 block of the eastbound Frontage Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday, January 15th. There had been reports of an unresponsive juvenile male. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Faulkner County, Mayflower police investigate shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Faulker County sheriffs responded to a shooting on the westbound ramp of I-40 in Mayflower at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, multiple shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MAYFLOWER, AR
THV11

THV11

