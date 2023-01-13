ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Where You Can Try Out Curling in Rochester

If you've ever watched the winter Olympics and seen the curling and thought 'yes, an Olympic sport I can actually do!' then this class is for you. You can try out curling right here in Rochester, Minnesota plus you can drink beer at the same time! Well, not actually at the exact same time but you get what I mean.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Experience Rochester’s first annual Restaurant Week

(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester is working to support local restaurants and businesses by presenting the first annual Rochester Restaurant Week. The weeklong celebration of local food is Monday, January 16 – Sunday, January 22, 2023, with more than 30 restaurants participating. Each establishment will feature promotional...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Hidden Gem For About $1 Million In Rochester Features Pickleball Court

Hidden Gem at 825 3rd Street SW in Rochester, Minnesota for Almost $1 Million Features Pickleball Court. A hidden gem in Rochester is about ready to hit the real estate market for just under $1 million. This is one of those houses that is a bit deceiving because the front looks like it is a smaller house but it actually has over 3,400 feet!
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials issued a Winter Storm Watch Tuesday and said the storm could make travel difficult Wednesday night into Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Slick Conditions Likely Contributed to Injury Crash on I-90

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were injured in a crash this morning along a slippery section of I-90 in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Osage Iowa was driving a minivan west on the freeway in Freeborn County about 10 miles west of Austin around 8:30 AM when the crash occurred. The report on the incident says the minivan went into the ditch and rolled.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Soldiers Field Aquatics Center Concept Plans Ready for Review

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board is set to review some concept plans for a planned aquatics center at the current Soldiers Field swimming pool location. The board meets on Tuesday and will be presented with two options for developing the center, which currently carries an estimated price tag of just over $20 million. Both of the options call for a new swimming pool that could be used by lap swimmers, casual users, and swimming lessons. They also include a "lazy river" feature and some water slides, along with a splash pad and wading pool.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

