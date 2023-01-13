Read full article on original website
Where You Can Try Out Curling in Rochester
If you've ever watched the winter Olympics and seen the curling and thought 'yes, an Olympic sport I can actually do!' then this class is for you. You can try out curling right here in Rochester, Minnesota plus you can drink beer at the same time! Well, not actually at the exact same time but you get what I mean.
KAAL-TV
Experience Rochester’s first annual Restaurant Week
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester is working to support local restaurants and businesses by presenting the first annual Rochester Restaurant Week. The weeklong celebration of local food is Monday, January 16 – Sunday, January 22, 2023, with more than 30 restaurants participating. Each establishment will feature promotional...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Hilarious Video of Real Person Posing as Mannequin at Rochester Store
If you walked by Forever 21 at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota recently and thought, "Wow! That's a really realistic mannequin!" it may have been because it was a real person. In case you missed it, it was all caught on camera. Real Life Mannequin Caught On Camera at...
Hidden Gem For About $1 Million In Rochester Features Pickleball Court
Hidden Gem at 825 3rd Street SW in Rochester, Minnesota for Almost $1 Million Features Pickleball Court. A hidden gem in Rochester is about ready to hit the real estate market for just under $1 million. This is one of those houses that is a bit deceiving because the front looks like it is a smaller house but it actually has over 3,400 feet!
Say Yes To The Dress At One Of These 7 Bridal Shops In SE Minnesota
I met up with a friend the other day in Rochester and I couldn't help but notice the huge, gigantic rock on her left ring finger. She was so excited to get engaged over the holidays and you can just see her glowing. So fun! She has started to research everything "wedding" and has been on the hunt to find the perfect dress.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Popular Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Minnesota in August
One of the funniest guys on the planet is bringing the laughs once again to Minnesota! And when he shows up on stage, I am going to shout out "FLUFFY!!!!". Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Minnesota in August. One of the comedians that I've always wanted to see live is...
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials issued a Winter Storm Watch Tuesday and said the storm could make travel difficult Wednesday night into Thursday.
Slick Conditions Likely Contributed to Injury Crash on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were injured in a crash this morning along a slippery section of I-90 in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Osage Iowa was driving a minivan west on the freeway in Freeborn County about 10 miles west of Austin around 8:30 AM when the crash occurred. The report on the incident says the minivan went into the ditch and rolled.
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be very difficult and dangerous at times across the entire region.
KEYC
The dust has finally settled on the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault shared 129 years with the area. Hidden under brick and mortar, lay memories of the city. “It’s sad. It was a real landmark. And to drive into town the sky is empty. Things move and there ain’t much you can do about it,” said longtime Faribault resident, Leroy Rockman.
Rochester Man Accused of Disrupting Medical Call With Airsoft Rifle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a man suspected of being under the influence of meth for disrupting a medical call that involved a child in southeast Rochester early Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Rochester Fire Fighters and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to a medical...
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
mprnews.org
Future of Us: After the pandemic took worship online, a Rochester church takes stock
This story is part of a series called “Future of Us,” exploring how a pandemic, a murder and a city on fire have changed us and our path forward. As the pandemic tested Mayo Clinic staff in Rochester, Minn., so too did it test the 163-year-old church next door. Like many houses of worship, Calvary Episcopal Church had to learn to make do online.
Learn How To Cross-Country Ski Near Rochester on Saturday
When it is gorgeous and hot in Minnesota, we go to one of the lakes. But in the winter when we are all freezing, we throw on some skis and go for a ride. If you've never experienced that type of fun, you are in luck!. Beginner Cross-Country Skiing Class...
Soldiers Field Aquatics Center Concept Plans Ready for Review
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board is set to review some concept plans for a planned aquatics center at the current Soldiers Field swimming pool location. The board meets on Tuesday and will be presented with two options for developing the center, which currently carries an estimated price tag of just over $20 million. Both of the options call for a new swimming pool that could be used by lap swimmers, casual users, and swimming lessons. They also include a "lazy river" feature and some water slides, along with a splash pad and wading pool.
KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
Convicted Burglar Accused of Running Up Charges on Stolen Cards in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Minnesota State Prison in Faribault is facing new charges connected to a rash of purchases made using stolen credit cards in Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 45-year-old Raymond Gurneau Jr. with felony theft and felony firearm violation charges on Friday....
