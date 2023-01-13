GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a child have been recovered in rural Grady County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday. OSBI said they could not confirm if this was Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old at the center of a missing person and murder investigation. The remains are expected to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification.

