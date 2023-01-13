ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

1 victim identified in Sunday morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A victim of a Sunday morning shooting has been identified. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of the shooting on Enterprise is 28-year-old Tyler Homes of Vernon. Eipper said he is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The victim of the shooting on Terrace Streeting […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a child have been recovered in rural Grady County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday. OSBI said they could not confirm if this was Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old at the center of a missing person and murder investigation. The remains are expected to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck claims the life of a 25-year-old. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, James Robert Campos of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at FM 367 and Wellington Lane. Emergency crews responded to the area around 4 p.m. […]
SEYMOUR, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma

(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
CADDO COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy