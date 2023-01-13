Read full article on original website
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
1 victim identified in Sunday morning shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A victim of a Sunday morning shooting has been identified. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of the shooting on Enterprise is 28-year-old Tyler Homes of Vernon. Eipper said he is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The victim of the shooting on Terrace Streeting […]
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
Rollover wreck on N. Beverly sends one to hospital
A rollover wreck on North Beverly Drive Monday morning sent one person to the hospital,
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
Woman found under rental truck at car wash arrested
Sarah Case, A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman, is in jail and may be facing a burglary charge after police said they found her hiding under a truck at a car wash after a burglar alarm went off.
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
Two separate Sunday shootings investigated by WFPD
Officers are investigating two seperate shootings that occured early Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, in Wichita Falls.
Woman charged in 2018 Dollar General safe burglary case jailed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Dollar General employee charged with her husband of burglarizing the store in 2018 and opening the safe is back in jail in Wichita County, after not showing up in court last October.Records show Kandy Jan Reynolds, 38, now lives in Oregon and was booked into jail Tuesday.Arrest […]
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a child have been recovered in rural Grady County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday. OSBI said they could not confirm if this was Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old at the center of a missing person and murder investigation. The remains are expected to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification.
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Suspected vehicle burglar leaves cell phone behind
A woman has been arrested after officers said she left her cell phone in a car she was burglarizing last year.
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck claims the life of a 25-year-old. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, James Robert Campos of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at FM 367 and Wellington Lane. Emergency crews responded to the area around 4 p.m. […]
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) — The remains of a child were recovered by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs. "At this time, the OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield," the organization said...
Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma
(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
OSBI recovers child remains, cannot confirm connection to missing Caddo County girl
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they have found remains of a child in Grady County near Rush Springs, Oklahoma. OSBI said they cannot confirm at this time the remains belong to missing Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield. The remains they found are being...
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has had her bond amount set in a Caddo County courtroom. Alysia Adams has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection to the death of Athena. Her husband, Ivon, has been charged with her murder.
