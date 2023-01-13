Read full article on original website
Woman Lands Pending World Record Tautog Off Maryland Coast
Earlier this month, Jen Zuppe of West Haven, Connecticut, hooked into the fish of a lifetime while sinking white crab in 110 feet of water off the coast from Ocean City, Marland. Zuppe’s monster tautog, also known as a blackfish, weighed in at an impressive 23.4 pounds on certified scales at nearby Sunset Marina. If verified by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), her catch will claim a new world record.
fox29.com
Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
Bay Foundation Exec. is Next Md. Secretary of Natural Resources
On Tuesday, Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore appointed a new Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources ahead of the new governor’s Wednesday inauguration. Maryland native Josh Kurtz will lead the department. He has been the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Maryland Executive Director for the last two years. Kurtz...
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
Maryland's Decadent State Cake Is Named For A Disappearing Island
While Maryland's best-known food may be the crab cake, the state is known for other foods including lemon sticks, snowballs (even Jimmy Fallon's a fan of these), the Lazy Susan Preakness cocktail, and Natty Bo, the beer that's brewed, as per its jingle, in the "land of pleasant living." Maryland also has quite a few desserts to call its own, with Maryland Manual On-Line (the dash is theirs) listing peach pot pie, Elkridge huckleberry pudding, and Lord and Lady Baltimore cakes among the state's specialties. One of the most uniquely Maryland treats, however, may be the multi-layer Smith Island Cake that has been adopted as the official state dessert.
Nottingham MD
Study: Maryland ranked as 2023’s 10th worst state to start a business
BALTIMORE, MD—With around 20% of new businesses failing within one year and inflation making entrepreneurship even more difficult, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business. On its list of best states to start a business, Maryland...
proptalk.com
Whale Skull Found in St. Leonard, MD
While combing Matoaka Beach in St. Leonard, MD, (not far from Calvert Cliffs State Park) for fossils and shark’s teeth, Pennsylvania resident Cody Goddard made a fascinating discovery. A large, hardened block of sediment lying on the beach had an unusual fossil protruding from one end. After further investigation, Goddard realized that he had stumbled upon a Miocene fossil whale skull.
foxbaltimore.com
Snow In January? Not Looking Likely With Temps Above Average For Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our streak of above average temps continues this week. Conditions look great for the MLK Day parade in Baltimore on Monday. Less wind today means that it will be less bumpy for pilots this afternoon and skies will be clear. Temps will be some 8-10 degrees...
firefighternation.com
Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past
Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
Coast Guard rescues 7 from adrift tug in Maryland
A crew member informed the Coast Guard about the vessel’s issues, stating that, ' a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.'
fox29.com
Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware
Military officials in Maryland believe an aircraft that went supersonic created loud booms that rumbled parts of New Jersey and Delaware Friday afternoon. A military spokesperson said while it's rare to experience sonic booms on land, certain conditions can make it possible.
Nottingham MD
Last minute Mega Millions purchase makes Jarrettsville man Maryland’s newest millionaire
JARRETTSVILLE, MD—At around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, a Jarrettsville man realized that there was a $785 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs and he hadn’t yet bought a ticket. The 55-year-old dashed to a nearby Maryland Lottery retailer and is now a millionaire. He bought...
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
Maryland's welcome signs now say: "Leave No One Behind"
It's out with the old, in with the new. With Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland's new governor today, SHA is busy changing the wording on the roadside Maryland welcome signs.
rtands.com
Amtrak Petitions FRA to Retire Maryland Fixed Wayside Signals
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to retire fixed wayside signals as automatic block points on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Washington, line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register's Jan. 17 edition. “Specifically, Amtrak requests...
mocoshow.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery players snag six-figure prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mega Millions was the hot Lottery topic last week as the jackpot exceeded $1 billion, but the biggest wins in Maryland came on Powerball and scratch-off tickets. The top prize of the week came from a Lady Luck scratch-off ticket sold in Annapolis worth $250,000, followed...
Maryland hospitals at extremely high capacity: Take necessary precautions urged by health officials
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland's health officials are urging the public to be extra cautious and take the necessary precautions as hospitals across the state operate at an extremely high capacity. Hospital beds are over 90% full in some places, with some even reaching close to 100%.
Wbaltv.com
Dead humpback whale found washed up on Assateague Island
BERLIN, Md. — A dead humpback whale was found beached at the Assateague Island National Seashore early Monday morning. According to the National Park Service, the 20-foot-long humpback whale was found on the beach on the morning of Jan. 16 in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area. The area is currently closed so the whale can be handled safely.
Wbaltv.com
SCOTUS decision to strike down NY gun law has impact on Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers are learning more about the impact of theU.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York conceal carry law. Since the Supreme Court ruling, the number of concealed-carry applications in Maryland has risen by more than 400% from 14,000 a year to 80,000, according to Maryland State Police.
