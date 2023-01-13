ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
Field & Stream

Woman Lands Pending World Record Tautog Off Maryland Coast

Earlier this month, Jen Zuppe of West Haven, Connecticut, hooked into the fish of a lifetime while sinking white crab in 110 feet of water off the coast from Ocean City, Marland. Zuppe’s monster tautog, also known as a blackfish, weighed in at an impressive 23.4 pounds on certified scales at nearby Sunset Marina. If verified by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), her catch will claim a new world record.
WEST HAVEN, CT
fox29.com

Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mashed

Maryland's Decadent State Cake Is Named For A Disappearing Island

While Maryland's best-known food may be the crab cake, the state is known for other foods including lemon sticks, snowballs (even Jimmy Fallon's a fan of these), the Lazy Susan Preakness cocktail, and Natty Bo, the beer that's brewed, as per its jingle, in the "land of pleasant living." Maryland also has quite a few desserts to call its own, with Maryland Manual On-Line (the dash is theirs) listing peach pot pie, Elkridge huckleberry pudding, and Lord and Lady Baltimore cakes among the state's specialties. One of the most uniquely Maryland treats, however, may be the multi-layer Smith Island Cake that has been adopted as the official state dessert.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Study: Maryland ranked as 2023’s 10th worst state to start a business

BALTIMORE, MD—With around 20% of new businesses failing within one year and inflation making entrepreneurship even more difficult, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business. On its list of best states to start a business, Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
proptalk.com

Whale Skull Found in St. Leonard, MD

While combing Matoaka Beach in St. Leonard, MD, (not far from Calvert Cliffs State Park) for fossils and shark’s teeth, Pennsylvania resident Cody Goddard made a fascinating discovery. A large, hardened block of sediment lying on the beach had an unusual fossil protruding from one end. After further investigation, Goddard realized that he had stumbled upon a Miocene fossil whale skull.
SAINT LEONARD, MD
firefighternation.com

Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past

Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
fox29.com

Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware

Military officials in Maryland believe an aircraft that went supersonic created loud booms that rumbled parts of New Jersey and Delaware Friday afternoon. A military spokesperson said while it's rare to experience sonic booms on land, certain conditions can make it possible.
DELAWARE STATE
rtands.com

Amtrak Petitions FRA to Retire Maryland Fixed Wayside Signals

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to retire fixed wayside signals as automatic block points on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Washington, line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register's Jan. 17 edition. “Specifically, Amtrak requests...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Lottery players snag six-figure prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mega Millions was the hot Lottery topic last week as the jackpot exceeded $1 billion, but the biggest wins in Maryland came on Powerball and scratch-off tickets. The top prize of the week came from a Lady Luck scratch-off ticket sold in Annapolis worth $250,000, followed...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Dead humpback whale found washed up on Assateague Island

BERLIN, Md. — A dead humpback whale was found beached at the Assateague Island National Seashore early Monday morning. According to the National Park Service, the 20-foot-long humpback whale was found on the beach on the morning of Jan. 16 in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area. The area is currently closed so the whale can be handled safely.
BERLIN, MD
Wbaltv.com

SCOTUS decision to strike down NY gun law has impact on Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers are learning more about the impact of theU.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York conceal carry law. Since the Supreme Court ruling, the number of concealed-carry applications in Maryland has risen by more than 400% from 14,000 a year to 80,000, according to Maryland State Police.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy