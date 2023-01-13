ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
KFYR-TV

Westhope senior signs basketball commitment to VCSU

WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - Ellie Braaten took time to weigh the decision but made it final Tuesday night. The senior will continue her basketball career at Valley City State University next year. “They were the first school that showed interest in me, so that counted for something. It just felt...
WESTHOPE, ND
KFYR-TV

HURRY! Lawmakers consider curling as the official sport of North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – North Dakota currently does not have an official state sport, but that could change if some lawmakers and young athletes have their way. Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, brought SB 2229 before the committee Wednesday, which would make curling the official sport of North Dakota. Cleary...
TEXAS STATE

