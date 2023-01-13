Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
KFYR-TV
Westhope senior signs basketball commitment to VCSU
WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - Ellie Braaten took time to weigh the decision but made it final Tuesday night. The senior will continue her basketball career at Valley City State University next year. “They were the first school that showed interest in me, so that counted for something. It just felt...
Superstar QBs headline battle between Bengals, Bills
Pro Bowl quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were slated to have their initial confrontation earlier this month. But Damar
KFYR-TV
HURRY! Lawmakers consider curling as the official sport of North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – North Dakota currently does not have an official state sport, but that could change if some lawmakers and young athletes have their way. Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, brought SB 2229 before the committee Wednesday, which would make curling the official sport of North Dakota. Cleary...
