Read full article on original website
Related
fargounderground.com
City of Fargo Asks Residents and Visitors to Remove Vehicles from Downtown Streets Evening of Jan 18
Snow removal to be completed beginning in the evening of Wednesday, January 18. Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the north/south streets in the Downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18 into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In order to accomplish this, operators require sufficient space to properly remove snow.
fargounderground.com
Fargo Air Museum to Host First ‘Veteran Story Preservation Day’
The Fargo Air Museum will be hosting the first “Veterans Story Preservation Day” Monday, February 6, 2023. Every veteran has a story worth being told. Help the Fargo Air Museum preserve history for generations to come by participating in a 30-minute audio and/or visual recorded video. Veterans of all branches and conflicts are invited to tell their stories.
fargounderground.com
EDM Duo Hippie Sabotage Make Their Fargo Debut This May
Electronic dance music duo Hippie Sabotage will play at the Sanctuary Events Center on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20. Hippie Sabotage is a Sacramento-born, LA-based production duo made up of brothers Kevin & Jeff Saurer. The duo got their start as bedroom producers in middle school after obsessing over the music used in their favorite skateboarding videos.
Comments / 0