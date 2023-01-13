ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No. 15 UConn out to correct slide vs. Seton Hall

UConn has hit a slump, sliding nine spots to No. 15 in the newest AP Top 25 poll as a result. Since an inspired 14-0 start to the season, the Huskies have lost four of five. Their next chance to right the ship will be Wednesday when they visit Seton Hall in Newark, N.J.
Short-handed No. 5 UConn routs Seton Hall 103-58

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP)Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma doesn’t dwell on how good his team could have been if he didn’t lose players to short and long-term injuries, one after another. Even with a depleted roster, No. 5 Connecticut continues its dominance of the Big East. Aubrey...
No. 23 Rutgers rolling with visit to Michigan State up next

No. 23 Rutgers is on an upswing, but the Scarlet Knights will face a stern road test against Tom Izzo and Michigan State on Thursday in East Lansing, Mich. Rutgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) is 7-1 in its past eight games and exacted revenge on Ohio State on Sunday with a 68-64 overtime win at home. It moved the Scarlet Knights into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten.
Rivera’s 27 lead Lafayette over American 70-59

WASHINGTON (AP)Josh Rivera had 27 points in Lafayette’s 70-59 win over American on Wednesday night. Rivera finished 12 of 13 from the field for the Leopards (6-14, 4-3 Patriot League). Leo O’Boyle shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kyle Jenkins recorded nine points and was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
