No. 23 Rutgers is on an upswing, but the Scarlet Knights will face a stern road test against Tom Izzo and Michigan State on Thursday in East Lansing, Mich. Rutgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) is 7-1 in its past eight games and exacted revenge on Ohio State on Sunday with a 68-64 overtime win at home. It moved the Scarlet Knights into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO