Carlisle, PA

State College Man Sentenced To Decades Behind Bars

Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX 43

One person injured in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Tuesday night. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Monument Park on Lehman Street, police said. Responding officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg, according to police.
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fifth person has been arrested in relation to a Sept. 25, 2022, shooting incident on Woodlawn Street that injured four people, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Harrisburg Police said that on Jan. 17, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez was […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for $45,000 truck tractor thief

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.
MYERSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for York County porch pirate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with rape, burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with rape and burglary after police responded to a reported armed robbery. According to Harrisburg Police, on January 16 around 8 a.m., police responded to South 13th and Berryhill Streets and found a female victim. The woman said she was walking when an unknown man approached her with a handgun.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff

Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster man charged after Harrisburg shooting, kidnapping

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal attempted homicide and other crimes after allegedly shooting at a vehicle and then following it until it crashed, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said. According to Harrisburg Police, Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, was in the area of S. 19th and Paxton streets around 6 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Hawaii couple charged with fraud and money laundering, York victim lost over $100,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A couple in Hawaii is facing wire fraud and money laundering charges stemming from a worldwide counterfeit art scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Earl Marshawn Washington, 60, and his wife, Zsanett Nagy, 31, who both live in Honolulu, HI with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.
HONOLULU, HI
FOX 43

Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County. It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police. A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

EMS called to help intoxicated caregiver

Shamokin, Pa. — A caregiver for a special needs child was so drunk during her shift, EMS had to be called in order to wake her, police say. Caitlin Ilene Bitler, 33, of Shamokin allegedly consumed eight double shots of alcohol while on gabapentin, lithium, and chlorhexidine, according to an affidavit. When the parents came home shortly before midnight on Oct. 28, they discovered Bitler unresponsive inside the juvenile’s room, police said. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
