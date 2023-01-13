Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Related
Police: Suspect fires at homeowner during attempted burglary in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a shots-fired incident in Spring Garden Township. It occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on January 14 on the 900 block of South Edgar Street, according to Spring Garden Township Police. The victim reported that he was alerted to a possible...
fox8tv.com
State College Man Sentenced To Decades Behind Bars
Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
One person injured in Lebanon shooting
LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Tuesday night. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Monument Park on Lehman Street, police said. Responding officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg, according to police.
5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fifth person has been arrested in relation to a Sept. 25, 2022, shooting incident on Woodlawn Street that injured four people, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Harrisburg Police said that on Jan. 17, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez was […]
Police searching for $45,000 truck tractor thief
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.
Police searching for York County porch pirate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man charged with rape, burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged with rape and burglary after police responded to a reported armed robbery. According to Harrisburg Police, on January 16 around 8 a.m., police responded to South 13th and Berryhill Streets and found a female victim. The woman said she was walking when an unknown man approached her with a handgun.
Man asks Harrisburg police to take him to jail after he shoots at, rams wife’s car: court documents
A man charged with attempted homicide in Harrisburg had his son with him over the weekend when he rammed into the back of his wife’s car and shot at her and a man whom she was giving a ride home, court documents said. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, called...
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff
Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
WJAC TV
Convicted Centre Co. child rapist sentenced to 40 years in prison
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison,...
Lancaster man charged after Harrisburg shooting, kidnapping
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal attempted homicide and other crimes after allegedly shooting at a vehicle and then following it until it crashed, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said. According to Harrisburg Police, Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, was in the area of S. 19th and Paxton streets around 6 […]
Driver sentenced for going 110 mph, the wrong way, during police chase
Mark Davenport missed his grandfather’s funeral last week. Then his father died, and he missed spending any last moments with him too. That’s because Davenport has been in jail for the past 685 days on convictions related to a high speed car chase last year, which didn’t permanently injure anyone, according to police.
Hawaii couple charged with fraud and money laundering, York victim lost over $100,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A couple in Hawaii is facing wire fraud and money laundering charges stemming from a worldwide counterfeit art scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Earl Marshawn Washington, 60, and his wife, Zsanett Nagy, 31, who both live in Honolulu, HI with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.
Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County. It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police. A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the...
To avoid false confessions, Pennsylvania needs to mandate taped interrogations | Opinion
William Kelly gave a written confession statement to police and pleaded guilty to murder of a woman whose body was found in 1990 in a landfill near Dauphin County. The case seemed straightforward, and it was closed. However, Kelly had an IQ of 69 and suffered from manic depression, alcoholism, and a history of blackouts.
Pedestrian ID'd After Being Found Struck Dead In Chambersburg, Police Say
A pedestrian died at the scene of a crash in Chambersburg on Monday, January 16, authorities say. Bernandino Lopez-Chum was struck dead in the 400 block of Loudon Street and in the area of Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to a release by area police. The roadways were closed in th…
EMS called to help intoxicated caregiver
Shamokin, Pa. — A caregiver for a special needs child was so drunk during her shift, EMS had to be called in order to wake her, police say. Caitlin Ilene Bitler, 33, of Shamokin allegedly consumed eight double shots of alcohol while on gabapentin, lithium, and chlorhexidine, according to an affidavit. When the parents came home shortly before midnight on Oct. 28, they discovered Bitler unresponsive inside the juvenile’s room, police said. ...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 2