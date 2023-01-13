Ada, MN — Enrollment for the Second Phase of the Emergency Relief Program will be opening soon, according to Norman and Clay County FSA Director James Kruize. To help agricultural producers offset the impacts of natural disasters in 2020 and 2021, Congress included emergency relief funding in the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (P.L. 117-43). This law targets at least $750 million for livestock producers impacted by drought, excessive moisture, or wildfires. The first phase closed on December 16th, 2022, but the second phase will open January 23rd, according to Kruize.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO