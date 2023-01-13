Read full article on original website
Related
fargounderground.com
City of Fargo Asks Residents and Visitors to Remove Vehicles from Downtown Streets Evening of Jan 18
Snow removal to be completed beginning in the evening of Wednesday, January 18. Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the north/south streets in the Downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18 into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In order to accomplish this, operators require sufficient space to properly remove snow.
rjbroadcasting.com
Phase II of FSA Emergency Relief Program Announced
Ada, MN — Enrollment for the Second Phase of the Emergency Relief Program will be opening soon, according to Norman and Clay County FSA Director James Kruize. To help agricultural producers offset the impacts of natural disasters in 2020 and 2021, Congress included emergency relief funding in the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (P.L. 117-43). This law targets at least $750 million for livestock producers impacted by drought, excessive moisture, or wildfires. The first phase closed on December 16th, 2022, but the second phase will open January 23rd, according to Kruize.
fargounderground.com
Fargo Air Museum to Host First ‘Veteran Story Preservation Day’
The Fargo Air Museum will be hosting the first “Veterans Story Preservation Day” Monday, February 6, 2023. Every veteran has a story worth being told. Help the Fargo Air Museum preserve history for generations to come by participating in a 30-minute audio and/or visual recorded video. Veterans of all branches and conflicts are invited to tell their stories.
fargounderground.com
EDM Duo Hippie Sabotage Make Their Fargo Debut This May
Electronic dance music duo Hippie Sabotage will play at the Sanctuary Events Center on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 20. Hippie Sabotage is a Sacramento-born, LA-based production duo made up of brothers Kevin & Jeff Saurer. The duo got their start as bedroom producers in middle school after obsessing over the music used in their favorite skateboarding videos.
Comments / 1