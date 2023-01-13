ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone, MA

Officer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Resigns From Blackstone Police: Report

By Josh Lanier
 5 days ago
David Laudon Photo Credit: Blackstone Police Department

A Blackstone police officer accused of sexually harassing a college student while working at a former department in 2010 has resigned, WBUR reported.

David Laudon was one of several officers who had previously quit in disgraced or were fired by a police department but later found work at another law enforcement agency, WBUR and the Boston Globe found.

A student at UMass Dartmouth accused then-officer David Laudon of grabbing her breast when he gave her a ride to her resident hall late one night, a departmental report uncovered by the news station reported. He later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."

Laudon resigned from the university's police force when officials opened an investigation into the accusation, WBUR, but he later found work at the Blackstone Police Department. He resigned from there after the news station unearthed the former complaint.

Blackstone police removed his name from its website after he filed his resignation earlier this week, the report said.

Comments / 0

 

