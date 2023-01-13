ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia man sued by Brian Sicknick’s estate, along with fmr. President Trump

By Alexandra Weaver
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The family of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick wants a jury trial against former President Donald Trump and George Tanios, a former Morgantown restaurant owner, and a Pennsylvania man who were both convicted for their actions on the day of the U.S. Capitol Riot.

The lawsuit is also asking for at least $30 million in damages.

Tanios pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022 , to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, a misdemeanor.

The other man named as a defendant in the lawsuit, Julian Khater of State College, PA pleaded guilty in September to assaulting three police officers , including Sicknick, with bear spray amid the Capitol riot. He pleaded guilty to Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon.

McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
Photos taken on Jan. 6 from the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building that allegedly show Tanios and Khater. Credit: United States District Court For The District Of Columbia

Tanios brought the bear spray that Khater sprayed Sicknick with for self-defense purposes, according to Tanios’ attorneys .

Sicknick, according to a press release from the United States Capitol Police (USCP) published on April 19, 2021 , suffered a stroke and died of natural causes on Jan. 7, 2021 , according to another press release from the USCP .

The lawsuit filed in United States District Court For The District Of Columbia alleges that Khater and Tanios “intentionally and forcibly assaulted Officer Sicknick and others” and that Sicknick suffered physical injuries “as a direct result of the attack by Defendants Khater and Tanios.”

Tanios was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, but his sentencing date has been moved back to Jan. 27.

Richard dale Johnson jr
4d ago

bullcrap lawsuit,sicknick didn't die as result of riot,Drs said he'd of died anyway from the stroke,not brought on by riot.only one to die as direct result,was the girl shot by secret service officer,for climbing over a railing!!!. not a reason to use deadly force,wasn't a threat,armed,or attacking,or coming at the officer.

29
Harold Hoffman
5d ago

l hope the law suits prevail against all of them they should have had another autopsy done because the one that performed the first one could be wrong with the conclusion of the cause of deathh God bless Mr sicnic and his family 🙏 and friends and fellow officers l hope this brings a message to all who committed treason and betrayed our US capital police officer's and our great country so please 🙏💯 make a example out of them to show the US government and the law obiding citizens will not 🚫 tolerate this discuting acts of violence and anything involving this shouldn't be a mistiminor it' should be a capital felony God bless the USA

26
S D
4d ago

Let’s hope this lawsuit goes forward and in an expedited fashion as everyone knows that don the. On artist trump uses and abuses the legal system.

