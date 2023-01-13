ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ND weekly COVID cases total 633, up 40 from last week

By Keith Darnay
KX News
BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have increased from the previous week, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.

For the week of January 6-12, 2023, new cases totaled 633, up 40 cases from the week before.

A total of 281,704 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the North Dakota since the health department began tracking the numbers in March 2020.

As of November 30, 2022, a total of 290 people have died where COVID is listed as the leading cause of death, according to the most recent health department data posted online.

COVID numbers hit their highest mark during the week of January 14-20, 2022, when 15,840 cases were reported.

Admissions to North Dakota hospitals involving COVID-19 case totaled 52 during the week, down 2 from last week.

The number of Intensive Care Unit beds occupied by COVID patients during the week totaled 1, down 2 from the week before.

The number of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patient during the week totaled 49, down 8 from the week before.

New COVID-19 cases by select counties during the week of January 6-12, 2023:

  • Cass County: 154
  • Burleigh County: 80
  • Grand Forks County: 49
  • Stark County: 34
  • Williams County: 31
  • Ward County: 29
  • Rolette County: 19
  • Morton County: 15

The health department compiles its weekly COVID data on a time frame that runs from the previous Friday to the current Thursday. The data is then reported weekly on Fridays.

You can find more COVID information at the North Dakota Department of Health website here .

