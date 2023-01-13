ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Incubus is coming to the AMP May 26

ROGERS, Ark. — Incubus is coming to the Walmart AMP on Friday, May 26, along with Coheed and Cambria. The gates open at 6 p.m., and music is set to start at 7:30 pm. Presales start at 10 am on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am on Friday, Jan. 20. Ticket prices are $36-99.50 plus applicable fees.
ROGERS, AR
Hundreds attend NWA Comic Con

ROGERS, Ark. — Fans gathered at the Rogers Convention Center for the 2023 NWA Comic Con on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to their website, the two-day event brings together celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups. The event will go through Jan. 15. Joey Mills was the master of...
ROGERS, AR
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
Salvation Army NWA expands men's rehabilitation program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More men struggling with addiction will now be able to get the help they need. This comes as the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas expands its rehabilitation facility. The salvation army’s Fayetteville rehabilitation program started in 1985 and now it has its own space in an...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
A recap on Arkansas MLK Day events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From Saturday to Monday, the community has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day and they wrapped up the holiday with a vigil and a message from Dr. Cornel West. Monday morning, all people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and genders came together for many events to...
ARKANSAS STATE
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
HUNTSVILLE, AR
Pea Ridge PD to host blood drive

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a C.O.P.S. Blue Blood Drive on Jan. 27. CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood to all area hospitals. The Blue Blood Drive will be held at...
PEA RIDGE, AR
NWA MLK Council hosts annual MLK celebrations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NWA MLK council hosted guest speaker Dr. Cornel West for its 27th annual recommitment celebration. The event is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King. This event was sold-out Saturday night with over 700 attendees. The recommitment celebration is about highlighting the legacy of Dr....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Crain Volkswagen of Fayetteville files suit over a rival lot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a recent article from Arkansas Business, a month-old Volkswagen dealership in Rogers is open and thriving, but an established Fayetteville dealer is asking the courts to put the brakes on its new rival. The dispute has placed a spotlight on two of Arkansas’ better-known...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
Childcare payment assistance programs available in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The childcare assistance program is for families who live, work, or go to school in Fayetteville. Families will receive up to 12 monthly payments for childcare assistance which are made from the city to the childcare facilities in Fayetteville. “Folks are finding a challenge with meeting...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Early morning hit-and-run near Bentonville West High School

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Centerton Police Department, on the morning of Jan. 11 the Centerton Police Department was advised of a bicyclist being hit by a car. When officers arrived they came to the conclusion that the bicyclist was on the crosswalk when a white passenger car clipped the rear tire of the bicycle, causing the rider to crash on the sidewalk before the suspect vehicle drove off.
CENTERTON, AR
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
