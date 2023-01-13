Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
What I love about Eureka Springs, ArkansasJustina PriceEureka Springs, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
Incubus is coming to the AMP May 26
ROGERS, Ark. — Incubus is coming to the Walmart AMP on Friday, May 26, along with Coheed and Cambria. The gates open at 6 p.m., and music is set to start at 7:30 pm. Presales start at 10 am on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am on Friday, Jan. 20. Ticket prices are $36-99.50 plus applicable fees.
Alice Walton Foundation gifts Bentonville Library $500,000 to aid in expansion
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Library Foundation announced it has received a $500,000 grant from the Alice L. Walton Foundation to support the library's expansion. The library has now raised about 79% of its $16.75 million fundraising goal. Plans call for a 22,975-SF addition to the library, which was built in 2006. The current size is 38,500 SF.
Hundreds attend NWA Comic Con
ROGERS, Ark. — Fans gathered at the Rogers Convention Center for the 2023 NWA Comic Con on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to their website, the two-day event brings together celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups. The event will go through Jan. 15. Joey Mills was the master of...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
Salvation Army NWA expands men's rehabilitation program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More men struggling with addiction will now be able to get the help they need. This comes as the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas expands its rehabilitation facility. The salvation army’s Fayetteville rehabilitation program started in 1985 and now it has its own space in an...
A recap on Arkansas MLK Day events
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From Saturday to Monday, the community has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day and they wrapped up the holiday with a vigil and a message from Dr. Cornel West. Monday morning, all people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and genders came together for many events to...
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
Pea Ridge PD to host blood drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a C.O.P.S. Blue Blood Drive on Jan. 27. CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood to all area hospitals. The Blue Blood Drive will be held at...
Tusk, the University of Arkansas Razorback mascot dies at the age of 4
ARKANSAS, USA — Tusk V, the live mascot of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023, at his home outside of Dardanelle, Ark. Tusk V died of natural causes and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm. Born April 19, 2018,...
NWA MLK Council hosts annual MLK celebrations
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NWA MLK council hosted guest speaker Dr. Cornel West for its 27th annual recommitment celebration. The event is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King. This event was sold-out Saturday night with over 700 attendees. The recommitment celebration is about highlighting the legacy of Dr....
Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
List: Events in Arkansas celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.
ARKANSAS, USA — With Martin Luther King Day quickly approaching, local events are being held across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here is a list of events near you:. Northwest Arkansas. Jan 14:...
Crain Volkswagen of Fayetteville files suit over a rival lot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a recent article from Arkansas Business, a month-old Volkswagen dealership in Rogers is open and thriving, but an established Fayetteville dealer is asking the courts to put the brakes on its new rival. The dispute has placed a spotlight on two of Arkansas’ better-known...
81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision
ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
Childcare payment assistance programs available in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The childcare assistance program is for families who live, work, or go to school in Fayetteville. Families will receive up to 12 monthly payments for childcare assistance which are made from the city to the childcare facilities in Fayetteville. “Folks are finding a challenge with meeting...
Crawford County community divided on banning LGBTQ books in library
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A special meeting of the Crawford County Library Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17 was the setting of a discussion centered around banning the library's books on "alternative lifestyles" or topics surrounding LGBTQIA+ identities. On Sunday, Jan. 15, 5NEWS received a fax from Crawford County Library...
Early morning hit-and-run near Bentonville West High School
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Centerton Police Department, on the morning of Jan. 11 the Centerton Police Department was advised of a bicyclist being hit by a car. When officers arrived they came to the conclusion that the bicyclist was on the crosswalk when a white passenger car clipped the rear tire of the bicycle, causing the rider to crash on the sidewalk before the suspect vehicle drove off.
Fayetteville police investigating robbery at First Security Bank on Wedington
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is asking for assistance in identifying a man in connection to a bank robbery that occurred at First Security Bank located on 3443 Wedington Drive. According to police, the robbery took place around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officers responding...
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
Concerns raised over a proposed redesign of Washington County seal
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins wants a new seal for the county. In an Ordinance, the County Judge is adding 13 stars around the original seal. He says it would symbolize collaboration for the county's incorporated municipalities. "When I was campaigning, one of the...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0