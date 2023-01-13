BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Centerton Police Department, on the morning of Jan. 11 the Centerton Police Department was advised of a bicyclist being hit by a car. When officers arrived they came to the conclusion that the bicyclist was on the crosswalk when a white passenger car clipped the rear tire of the bicycle, causing the rider to crash on the sidewalk before the suspect vehicle drove off.

CENTERTON, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO