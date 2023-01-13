Read full article on original website
Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
Police searching for York County porch pirate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
Police searching for $45,000 truck tractor thief
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.
Police: Suspect fires at homeowner during attempted burglary in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a shots-fired incident in Spring Garden Township. It occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on January 14 on the 900 block of South Edgar Street, according to Spring Garden Township Police. The victim reported that he was alerted to a possible...
York County mother pleads guilty to endangering two-year-old more than four years after the boy's death
YORK, Pa. — Update, 3 p.m.: Leah Mullinix, the mother of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix, who died in 2018 from a traumatic brain injury, pled guilty to one count of child endangerment on Wednesday. According to the York County Court of Common Pleas. Mullinix will be sentenced on April 20,...
State Police are searching for missing York County man
RED LION, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing York County man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, of Red Lion, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Friday. He was driving his vehicle, a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with PA registration LFZ8544, according to police.
Lititz Police investigating strong-arm robbery along Landis Valley Road
LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected robbery that occurred earlier this week in Lititz. It happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road, according to Lititz Borough Police. The victim reported he was walking along the road when he was approached by...
Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
One person injured in Lebanon shooting
LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Tuesday night. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Monument Park on Lehman Street, police said. Responding officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg, according to police.
Hawaii couple charged with fraud and money laundering, York victim lost over $100,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A couple in Hawaii is facing wire fraud and money laundering charges stemming from a worldwide counterfeit art scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Earl Marshawn Washington, 60, and his wife, Zsanett Nagy, 31, who both live in Honolulu, HI with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.
Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County. It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police. A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the...
Police release details of deadly two-vehicle crash in Washington Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a crash on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. A 69-year-old male victim from East Berlin was...
Lancaster man jailed after pleading guilty to homicide in 2021 beating death of Brandon Schweers
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating another man to death in the city in September 2021, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Friday. Aaron Robertson, 34, of the 100 block of Pearl Street, pleaded guilty...
Missing Allegheny County woman and child found and safe
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:55 p.m.: Police say Bell and Watson have been found and they are safe. Previous: Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a missing Allegheny County woman and her 1-year-old child who are believed to be in Adams County. Nivek Bell,...
Former Dauphin County Prison officer charged with indecent assault of inmate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer has been charged with indecent assault of an inmate. According to Dauphin County officials, Donald Drybola, 47, from Gettysburg, was charged Friday, Jan. 13 for the assault of an inmate late last year. Drybola worked as a correctional...
Deadly pedestrian incident in Franklin County closes roads, now open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17: The victim has been identified by the Chambersburg Police Department as Bernandino Lopez-Chum. According to police, Lopez-Chum was crossing the street mid-block when he was struck. The driver has not been charged at this time, and the Chambersburg Accident Reconstruction Team's investigation...
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
71-year-old man dies after house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
First responders take an icy dip in Harrisburg for the Special Olympics
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several first responders answered the call to help raise money for the Special Olympics by taking a dip in some chilly water. More than 20 responders jumped into the pool of icy cold water at the HACC campus, some still in their uniforms!. The First to...
TSA agents prevented 82 handguns from being carried onto planes in Pennsylvania last year, agency says
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Transportation Security Administration officers at eight Pennsylvania airports detected and prevented 82 handguns from being taken on planes last year -- including 10 at Harrisburg International Airport, the agency said Tuesday. The number of handguns found at security checkpoints dropped slightly from 2021, when 89 guns...
