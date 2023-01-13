ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC6.com

Obesity in Rhode Island jumps 10%, study says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new study of physical activity and obesity rates in the U.S. shows the Ocean State has seen a 10% rise in obesity since 2018. In the report published by analyst Nick VinZant, data shows that 76% of Rhode Islanders exercise at least once a month.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC6.com

Data reveals most popular used cars in Rhode Island for 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A study done by iSeeCars examined over 9 million used vehicles on the road to determine America’s favorite cars state by state. According to the data, the top three used cars sold in the United States are the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500 and the Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Political expert previews State of the State address

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — During his inaugural address and throughout his campaign, Gov. Dan Mckee has mentioned his momentum builds off of accomplishments that include a strong COVID bounce back and a secure economy among other projects. “We’re saving Superman and breathing new life in the downtown Pawtucket and...
ABC6.com

Pryor to serve as Rhode Island’s housing secretary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee said Wednesday he’s appointing former Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor as the head of the Department of Housing. Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned from his position last week after just a year on the job, which came as Rhode Island deals with a growing issue of homeless. His resignation was just another sour mark on the housing crisis the state is facing.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Neronha to take ‘significant enforcement action’ involving major state infrastructure project

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said it will be taking “significant enforcement action” involving a major state infrastructure project. “[This] significant enforcement action [stems] from an investigation into allegations involving a major public infrastructure project,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha in...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

