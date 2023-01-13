Read full article on original website
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $20 million in January 17 drawing: See where the ticket was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — For the second Mega Millions drawing in a row, one lucky ticket hit the jackpot -- this time worth $20 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, was sold in New York state. There was also a $1 million winning ticket sold in Massachusetts.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in New York -- and there were a few smaller winners here in Georgia.. The winning Mega Millions numbers on Jan. 17, 2023 were 2, 12, 18, 24, 39 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 3.
Obesity in Rhode Island jumps 10%, study says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new study of physical activity and obesity rates in the U.S. shows the Ocean State has seen a 10% rise in obesity since 2018. In the report published by analyst Nick VinZant, data shows that 76% of Rhode Islanders exercise at least once a month.
Data reveals most popular used cars in Rhode Island for 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A study done by iSeeCars examined over 9 million used vehicles on the road to determine America’s favorite cars state by state. According to the data, the top three used cars sold in the United States are the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500 and the Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $3 million Mega Millions prize won
There were multiple large lottery wins in Massachusetts on Tuesday, including a $3 million Mega Millions prize won during Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning $3 million ticket was sold in Lakeville from a store called Savas Liquors. In Massachusetts, there were six total Mega Millions prizes worth $600 or more awarded Tuesday.
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
Stage set for McKee’s 1st elected State of the State address
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The stage is set for Gov. Dan McKee’s State of the State address for Tuesday night. This will be McKee’s first elected State of the State address since winning his first full term back in November. As for what McKee will address Tuesday...
4 “Big Winner” Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There was a grand prize winner for last night's Mega Millions drawing. Someone in the state of Maine matched all five white balls along with the mega ball to claim the Mega Millions' 2nd largest jackpot ever. The jackpot was worth $1.35 Billion dollars. "Big Winners" are tickets that matched...
Winning ticket in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot sold in New England
One winning ticket was sold in New England in the $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing held on Friday night, lottery officials said. The winning ticket was sold in Maine, and was the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers for Friday were 30, 43, 45, 46 and...
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history.
Lucky Lottery Wins: $50,000 Powerball Ticket in CT; $20,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions Wins
There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night and one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday while another won $10,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 24-26-39-47-57 and the Powerball was 23. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for tonight...
Political expert previews State of the State address
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — During his inaugural address and throughout his campaign, Gov. Dan Mckee has mentioned his momentum builds off of accomplishments that include a strong COVID bounce back and a secure economy among other projects. “We’re saving Superman and breathing new life in the downtown Pawtucket and...
Pryor to serve as Rhode Island’s housing secretary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee said Wednesday he’s appointing former Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor as the head of the Department of Housing. Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned from his position last week after just a year on the job, which came as Rhode Island deals with a growing issue of homeless. His resignation was just another sour mark on the housing crisis the state is facing.
Neronha to take ‘significant enforcement action’ involving major state infrastructure project
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said it will be taking “significant enforcement action” involving a major state infrastructure project. “[This] significant enforcement action [stems] from an investigation into allegations involving a major public infrastructure project,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha in...
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
