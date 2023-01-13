ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

Family of man shot and killed by LA deputies in Norwalk plead for deputies to be prosecuted

By Eric Resendiz via
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8v3r_0kDquwkg00

A family's loved one 28-year-old Frederick Holder was shot and killed by Los Angeles County deputies in Norwalk in 2021. Records from this past December show the district attorney's office will not prosecute the deputies involved, finding they lawfully acted in self-defense. The Holder family now wants the D.A.'s office to reverse the decision.

"It's unfair that the police officers aren't being held accountable for what they did. They shot my son's face off, they shot his teeth off. He was unrecognizable," said April Holder, Frederick's mother.

In June 2021, deputies attempted to stop Holder from driving recklessly in this box truck. According to the sheriff's department, when deputies approached the truck they believed Holder was pointing a handgun at them and that's when deputies opened fire. Officials said Holder suffered 11 gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The sheriff's department said it was later discovered Holder stole the truck and that an object resembling a handgun was discovered at the scene.

That object turned out to be an L-shaped lighter.

"it's pretty depressing. I am in a lot of rage behind it. I am trying to find peace within the justice system," said April Holder, Frederick's sister.

In a letter addressed to Gascon, the family is also asking him to request California Attorney General Rob Bonta investigate and prosecute the deputies involved in the shooting of an unarmed civilian.

"Hopefully with the details and the grief from the family, my family, they'll take it into consideration. And hopefully really want to change the justice system, for themselves as well," said April.

The district attorney's office released the following statement:

"There is nothing that we can do to repair the harm caused when a loved one is taken from you. We have nothing but empathy for the family and friends of Mr. Holder. We did a thorough investigation and a thoughtful analysis of the law and the available evidence. Nevertheless, as with any officer-involved shooting where we believe there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges, we welcome a second review by the Attorney General's office and will provide them with all investigative documents in our possession upon request. We hope the family finds the peace they deserve."

The sheriff's department released the following statement:

Any loss of life is tragic, and our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Frederick Holder.

This deputy-involved shooting was reviewed by the District Attorney's Office-Justice System Integrity Division, and we have been notified that the District Attorney's Office has declined to file criminal charges, based on its conclusion that the deputies acted in lawful self-defense and defense of a third party. The matter is currently under administrative review by our Department. Once completed, the Department will evaluate the actions of the personnel within the application of policies, procedures, and tactics. Accordingly, further details of that administrative review cannot be provided until it is completed. However, Sheriff Luna is open to coordinating a meeting with Mr. Holder's family.

Follow Eric on social media:

Instagram.com/abc7eric

Facebook.com/abc7eric

Twitter.com/abc7eric

Comments / 24

Chef Stone
5d ago

An 'L' shaped lighter that looks like a gun and he grabs it while police are approaching him for stealing (or carjacking?) the box truck. That family should be removed from society. If that's the logic they have and raise children with, get rid of them.

Reply(3)
22
B B
5d ago

He was a criminal that stole a truck…thanks to the officers for relieving us from him. To the parents, you had a chance to raise your child to best of your ability. He went his own way.

Reply
13
Todd Roberts
5d ago

Don't steal anything and you will be fine. Try being a law abiding and contributing member of society!

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood shoe store robbed by two women who pepper sprayed employees

INGLEWOOD – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying and locating two women who snatched shoes from an outlet store in Inglewood, with one of the suspects also allegedly pepper-spraying an employee. One of the suspects entered Warehouse Shoe Sale, 3000 W. Century Blvd., at about 8:20...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
KTLA.com

Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
17K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy